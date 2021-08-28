Having won a silver medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships, long jumper Shaili Singh celebrated her return to India in style, dancing to a Punjabi song at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru. The 17-year-old registered a best jump of 6.59m to finish second in the competition, which was also her personal best. SAI took to Twitter to post a video of the celebration dance and captioned it as, "#WorldAthleticsU20 Silver Medalist #ShailiSingh celebrates her glorious return by dancing on the tune of a Punjabi song at SAI, Bangalore Take a look @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @YASMinistry @IndiaSports @DGSAI @afiindia @Adille1 @NsscSai @ddsportschannel @AkashvaniAIR".

Here is the video:

In the video, Shaili could be seen dancing with a couple of other athletes.

The video was a big hit among fans on Twitter, with many congratulating the young athlete.

One user praised the energy showcased in the video and also congratulated the long jumper. "Wow awesome energy!!..All the best Shaili for the upcoming events", he wrote.

Here are the other reactions:

Hamari betiyan desh ki pehchan — Jagannath Behera (@thejagannath_) August 28, 2021

winning is joyous — mahesh ingule (@maheshingule) August 28, 2021

Amazing — Soha Patel (@patelsoha18) August 27, 2021

worth it — Prince (@Ashutos22154237) August 27, 2021

Shaili Singh came agonisingly close to winning the gold. Her best attempt of 6.59m was just a centimetre short of the gold-medal winning jump of Sweden's Maja Askag.

Mariia Horiclova of Ukraine finished in third position with a best jump of 6.50m.

After her silver medal, Shaili also received plenty of praise from legendary Indian athlete Anju Bobby George.

Promoted

Speaking to PTI, the 44-year-old said, "When I saw her steely resolve and of course her body structure and muscle suited for long jump, I knew she would go a long way".

"Later, I found out that she is a fast learner, always tries to improve, has a never-say-die attitude. In short, she is more or less like me", she further added.