Watch: Indian Players' On-Field Celebration After Bronze-Winning Heroics At Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Games: India ended their 41-year wait for a hockey Olympic medal with a 5-4 win against Germany in the men's bronze match on Thursday.
Highlights
- India defeated Germany to win a bronze in the men's hockey category
- After the final whistle, there were scenes of tears and joy
- India last won a hockey Olympic medal in 1980, at the Moscow Games
India sealed a historic 5-4 win over Germany in the men's hockey bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. The victory helped India end their 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in hockey. The Indian men's hockey team last won a medal at the 1980 Olympics, bagging a gold at the Moscow Games. The bronze medal fixture on Thursday at the Oi Hockey Stadium was a closely-fought affair, with both teams battling it out for supremacy. However, it was India who completed a stunning comeback, setting off jubilant celebration on the field. India's official Olympic and Paralympic Games handle posted a video of the "unforgettable moment" after the final whistle on Twitter.
Here is the video:
An UNFORGETTABLE moment!— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 5, 2021
The one that #IND has been hungry for over 41 long years. #Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #BestOfTokyo | #Hockey | #Bronze pic.twitter.com/R530dyTjS1
Simranjeet Singh scored a brace for India while Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh added their names on the scoresheet.
Germany began on a strong note with Timur Oruz scoring in the second minute of the first quarter. Simranjeet levelled the score at 1-1 with a 17th-minute equaliser.
In the second quarter, Germany put India on the backfoot with two more goals. Trailing 1-3, Hardik and Harmanpreet scored past the German goalkeeper to level the match again in the second quarter.
The third quarter saw India completely change the match with a goal each from Rupinder and Simranjeet. India went into the final quarter with a 5-3 lead.
After numerous tries, Germany finally managed to convert a penalty corner in the fourth quarter but could not find the equaliser as the Indian defence held firm.
The last few seconds of the match saw Germany receive a penalty corner, but India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh remained rock-solid and prevented a decisive goal.