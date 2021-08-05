India defeated Germany in a thrilling men's hockey bronze medal match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. With a 5-3 win at the Oi Hockey Stadium, India ended a 41-year wait for a hockey Olympic medal. Currently ranked fifth in the FIH rankings, the men's hockey team last won a medal at the Olympics in 1980, a gold at the Moscow Games. Tipped as one of the underdogs, India finished second in Pool A, behind Australia. The Aussies registered 13 points from five matches, with India getting 12 from the same number of games.

Here is the Indian men's hockey team's journey at the Tokyo Olympics:

Pool A: India 3-2 New Zealand

India began their Tokyo Games journey on July 24, with a 3-2 win over New Zealand (world ranking: 9).

Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace, with Rupinder Pal Singh also converting a penalty corner. Meanwhile, Stephen Jenness and Kane Russell scored for New Zealand.

Pool A: India 1-7 Australia

In their next match, India saw their fine start come crashing down against Australia (world ranking: 1), losing 1-7.

The match was a goal fest, which saw Blake Govers registering a brace. Meanwhile, Tim Brandt, Joshua Beltz, Flynn Andrew Ogilvie, Jeremy Thomas Hayward, Daniel James Beale added their names on the scoresheet.

Dilpreet Singh scored a consolation goal for India.

Pool A: India 3-0 Spain

After the Australia drubbing, India bounced back in style against Spain (world ranking: 8) in their third Pool A match on July 27.

Rupinder Pal Singh helped India to an easy 3-0 win with a brace. Meanwhile, Simranjeet Singh also scored in the match.

Pool A: India 3-1 Argentina

Having returned to winning ways, India kept their run intact with a 3-1 victory over Argentina (world ranking: 4) in their fourth Pool A match on July 29.

Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Vivek Sagar Prasad were the goal-scorers in the match. Maico Schuth Casella scored the only goal for Argentina

Pool A: India 5-3 Japan

Having built a two-match unbeaten run already in Pool A, India registered a hard-fought 5-3 win against Japan (world ranking: 15) on July 30.

Gurjant Singh scored two goals for India against their Asian opponents. Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh and Nulakanta Sharma also found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Kazuma Murata, Kota Watanabe, Kenta Tanaka scored for Japan.

After their final Pool A match against Japan, India finished with four wins and a defeat in Pool A. The top four teams in each pool qualified for the quarter-finals.

Men's Quarter-Final: India 3-1 Great Britain

In the quarter-final, India cruised to a 3-1 win against Great Britain on August 1. Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh and Dilpreet Singh scored as India continued it march towards a medal.

Also, Samuel Ian Ward was the solitary goalscorer for his side.

Men's Semi-Final: India 2-5 Belgium

Having progressed to the semi-finals, India fell to a heartbreaking 2-5 defeat to Belgium (world ranking: 2) on August 3. It was a hard-fought encounter until the third quarter with scores level at 2-2.

The floodgates opened for Belgium in the fourth quarter, as they scored three goals to enter the final.

Alexander Hendrickx was in top form for the Belgians, with a hat-trick against PR Sreejesh while John-John Dominique Dohmen, Loick Luypaert scored a goal each.

Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh scored for India.

Men's Bronze Medal Match: India 5-4 Germany

Having qualified for the bronze medal match, India staged a stunning comeback to grab a 5-4 win against Germany (world ranking: 6).

Simranjeet Singh scored two goals, alongwith Rupinder Pal Singh, Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh also adding their names to the scoresheet.

Despite a late fourth goal by the Germans, India kept their calm and composure to make their long-awaited return to the podium.