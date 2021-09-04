Indian shooter Manish Narwal on Saturday expressed gratitude towards family, coaches and everyone who supported him during the journey after he won a gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympics. The 19-year-old Manish created the Paralympic record as he amassed 218.2 points to win the gold medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final. "I would like to thank my family, coaches and every citizen of the country from the bottom of my heart," Manish told ANI. In the same event, Singhraj Adhana grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points as he clinched silver on Saturday.

Singhraj Adhana started better of the two Indians in the final as he was placed in the lead at the table after the first 10 shots while amassing 92.1 points.

Manish who finished seventh in the qualification, had a very jittery start to the final as he gathered 87.2 in the 1st competition stage.

Singhraj and Manish then stepped up when it mattered the most as both shooters held their nerves against the early charge of the Chinese pair in the elimination stage.

Manish then dramatically dropped to the 4th position after the 18th shot. But in his 19th and 20th shot, the 19-year-old Indian aimed a sensational 10.8 and 10.5 to grab the first place from Singhraj.

With a fight against the compatriot for a first-place finish, Manish finished with an 8.4 and 9.1 meanwhile Singhraj aimed 8.5 and 9.4 in his last two shots.

Earlier this week, Singhraj clinched a bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final.