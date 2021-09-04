Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the praise as shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana won the gold and silver medal respectively in the 50m Mixed Pistol (SH1) event at tthe Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday. The 19-year-old Manish created the Paralympic record as he amassed 218.2 points to clinch the gold while Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics. "Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal," PM Modi tweeted. "His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports."

PM Modi also hailed the "outstanding" Singhraj Adhana.

"The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat," he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated the duo.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Narwal on a "fabulous victory". Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also hailed the two shooters.

"1-2 for India! The stuff of dreams...Gold for Manish Narwal with a Paralympic record in mixed 50m SH1! And Silver for Singhraj Adhana, his second medal of the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Just Incredible. Congratulations to both, we all are so proud," tweeted Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra.

"What a wonderful moment to see two Indians winning both the Gold as well as Silver," tweeted former India cricketer Virender Sehwag.

Our Paralympians continue to bring glory to the nation!



India strikes GOLD !



Manish Narwal what a fabulous victory!

Congratulations on also holding the World Record in this category!



Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final

score of 218.2

It's raining Medals for India 🇮🇳 #Tokyo2020 !



15th medal for #IND !



'Superb Singhraj' has created history by winning the SILVER!



P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final with 216.7 points

Another good news & great moment as India won Gold and Silver medals in shooting!



What a wonderful moment to see two Indians winning both the Gold as well as Silver. #Gold for 19 yr old Manish Narwal #Silver for Singhraj Adhana .



Our dream run at the #Paralympics continues!



Kudos to Manish Narwal on winning and @AdhanaSinghraj bagging in the Men's 50m Pistol event.



Narwal and Singhraj took India's medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics to 15. Narwal's was India's third gold medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games.