Krishna Nagar guaranteed yet another badminton medal for India, reaching the final of the men's singles (SH6) final at the Tokyo Paralympics. The Indian blew away his semi-final opponent Krysten Coombs of Great Britain 21-10, 21-11, assuring himself of at least a silver medal. Nagar will now take on Chu Man Kai of Hong Kong in the gold medal match on Sunday while Krysten Coombs will play Vitor Goncalves Tavares of Brazil in the bronze medal match.

Battling it out at Court 1, the second-seeded Indian overwhelmed Krysten Coombs in straight games in just 26 minutes.

Krishna wasted no time whatsoever in the semi-final as he dominated the proceedings from the word go. With his agility and quick feet, the Indian was able to gather a massive 11-6 lead at the mid-game interval. He continued dictating the tempo of the match as he clinched the first game 21-10 in just 11 minutes.

The second game was no different as the Indian again completely outplayed the Briton by controlling the pace of the match with his long rallies.

Nagar seemed just too good for Coombs, as the 22-year-old took a 11-3 lead at the interval of the second game. The Indian covered the court better between the two players as he continued to control the rhythm of the match to storm into the gold medal match. He won the second game by 21-11.

Meanwhile, Suhas Yathiraj and Pramod Bhagat are other Indian shuttlers who also reached the finals of their respective categories on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Bhagat, the current world no 1, secured a 21-11 21-16 win over Japan''s Daisuke Fujihara in the first SL3 class semifinals that lasted 36 minutes.

In SL4 class, Suhas outwitted Indonesia''s Fredy Setiawan 21-9 21-15 in 31 minutes in the first semi-final.

The Noida District Magistrate will face top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the final on Sunday.