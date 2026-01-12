Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan was forced to retire out during Melbourne Renegades' Big Bash League (BBL) match against the Sydney Thunder on Monday. The incident occurred after the final ball of the 18th over, with Rizwan batting on 26 off 23 balls. Renegades captain Will Sutherland signalled Rizwan to make the long walk back before replacing him himself in the middle. However, Sutherland's stay lasted just one ball, as he was run out on the penultimate delivery of the 19th over.

While the exact reason behind the decision to retire Rizwan out remains unknown, fans suggested it was a tactical call, with the Pakistan wicketkeeper struggling to find boundaries during his knock.

Muhammad Rizwan has been retired out by the Melbourne Renegades #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/AuTGoTIHqb — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2026

Rizwan's innings was a masterclass in wasting a batting paradise. 26(23) on a flat track with so many dots that his own captain had to RETIRE him out.

And some people want him in Pakistan t20 teampic.twitter.com/jneMFWzXkr — Humais khan (@Humireacts) January 12, 2026

Md Rizwan was called off due to his slow batting. pic.twitter.com/EodUqzgoGE — Tech-Knight (@TechWiz97) January 12, 2026

Rizwan has become the 1st ever overseas player to get retired out in BBL. On a pitch; where Josh Brown scored 35 at the SR of 140, Jake Fraser 19 @ SR of 211 and Hassan Khan 46 @ SR of 148 - Rizwan stat padded for 26 off 23 balls which... pic.twitter.com/Tadrp0oUZN — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) January 12, 2026

Rizwan became the first overseas player in the BBL to be retired out. This came just days after Sydney Thunder batter Nic Maddinson retired himself out against the Hobart Hurricanes in what was his comeback game in the BBL.

So far, Rizwan has scored 167 runs in eight matches for the Renegades. He was recently left out of Pakistan's squad for the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The 33-year-old former Pakistan captain has not been picked in the shortest format by national selectors since December 2024. He was dropped due to his low strike rate of 125, despite forming a reliable opening partnership with Babar Azam.

Pakistani selectors tried young wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Haris earlier this year but dropped him due to poor form, before recalling Usman Khan, who scored some good runs against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in the recent tri-series. However, Usman is not considered as strong a wicketkeeper as Rizwan.