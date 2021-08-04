The Indian women's hockey team suffered heartbreak in its maiden Olympic semi-final match as Argentina ran out 2-1 winners. India took an early lead through drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur - who scored her second goal in the knockout rounds - but a brace from Maria Noel Barrionuevo powered Argentina into the final, where they will face the Netherlands. However, India Women will still have a shot at winning their first Olympic medal when they take on Great Britain in the bronze medal match.

Gurjit Kaur scored from a penalty corner in the 2nd minute, giving India the perfect start. The Sjoerd Marijne-coached team held on to their slender advantage in the first quarter.

However, Argentina came back into the match and dominated the second and third quarters. That they were in control for larger parts of the match reflected in the fact that they got six penalty corners as opposed to India's three.

Argentina's captain, Barrionuevo, led from the front as she scored from a penalty corner in the 18th minute. Argentina pressed on and took advantage of another penalty corner, with Barrionuevo finding the back of the net again to give her team the lead.

India put Argentina under pressure in the final quarter as they looked for an equaliser, but were unable to penetrate the South American team's defence.

In the other semi-final, the Netherlands beat Great Britain 5-1 to secure a final berth.

Argentina will take on Netherlands in the final, while India will be up against Great Britain for the bronze medal. Great Britain had beaten India 4-1 in the Pool stage.