India won its first medal, silver, at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu secured a podium finish in women's 49kg category. Chanu's best lift in snatch was 87kg and the Indian weightlifter successfully lifted 115kg in clean and jerk to clinch the silver medal. The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg to put behind the horrors of Rio Olympics where she failed to complete a single legitimate lift in the clean and jerk section. This was India's second medal in weightlifting, Karnam Malleswari had won a bronze medal at the Sydney Olympics back in 2000.

Watch: The moment when Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for an Olympic medal in weightlifting.

In the women's 49kg category, China's Hou Zhihui won the gold medal with a new Olympic record of 210 overall lift. Zhihui best lift in snatch was 94 while in the clean and jerk she lifted 116kg to bag China's second gold medal at the Games.

Windy Cantika Aisah of Indonesia won the bronze medal with a total lift of 194 (84 in snatch and 110 in clean and jerk).

In other disciplines, India endured disappointing results as men's and women's shooters failed to deliver while mixed doubles team in archery also went down in the quarterfinals to South Korean pair.

Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandelafinished at 16th and 36th respectively in the qualifying round of women's 10m Air Rifle event.

Saurabh Chaudhary, after finishing the qualification round as number one, finished seventh in the men's 10m Air Pistol event.