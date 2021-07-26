Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Modi Encourages Indian Fencer Bhavani Devi, Says "You Gave Your Best"
Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to encourage Indian fencer Bhavani Devi, who bowed out of the Games on Monday after becoming the first Indian fencer to make the Olympic Games.
Highlights
-
PM Modi had words of encouragement for Indian fencer CA Bhavani Devi
-
Bhavani Devi bowed out of the Games on Monday and tweeted "I am sorry"
-
"You gave your best and that's all that counts," said PM Modi to Bhavani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered encouragement to C A Bhavani Devi, India's first ever fencer in the Olympics who lost to the world number three, saying she gave her best and this is all that counts. Following her loss, Devi had tweeted that she did her level best but could not win. "I am sorry," she said and expressed thanks to Modi among others for their support. The Prime Minister replied, "You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens."
You gave your best and that is all that counts.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021
Wins and losses are a part of life.
India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens. https://t.co/iGta4a3sbz
The 27-year-old began her campaign with a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi but bumped into Rio Olympics semifinalist Frenchwoman Brunet in the next round, which she lost 7-15.