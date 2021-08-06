Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Olympics: Indian 4x400m Relay Team Breaks Asian Record But Fails To Qualify For Final
The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob set a time of 3:00.25 to finish fourth in the second heat in Tokyo.
India missed out on the eight-team final at the Tokyo Olympics as they ended at ninth spot overall.© AFP
- The Indian men's 4x400m relay team set a new Asian record
- The team, however, narrowly missed out on a spot in the Olympic final
- Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob raced for India
The Indian 4x400m relay quartet shattered the Asian record with an effort of just over three minutes in the Olympics heat race but failed to qualify for the final round by a whisker in Tokyo on Friday. The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob set a time of 3:00.25 to finish fourth in the second heat. India missed out on the eight-team final as they ended at ninth spot overall. The first three in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final.
The earlier Asian record was in the name of Qatar which had clocked 3:00.56 while winning the gold in the 2018 Asian Games.
