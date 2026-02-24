Gautam Gambhir's reputation as a shrewd and impactful white-ball coach is probably facing its toughest test. India have lost their first game in the T20 World Cup 2026, that too in the Super 8 stage against South Africa, and now must beat West Indies and Zimbabwe to have a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. Even then, it might not be enough for the hosts to enter the last four stage. This has placed the Indian cricket team in a unique spot.

1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth advised coach Gautam Gambhir to take more charge as a coach.

"I am not sure what Gautam Gambhir does. Shouldn't he be the one strategising and deciding the 11? He will be doomed if he continues with strategies like these. India are now in a position where they have to look at all other matches and hope for favorable results. After taking a beating, Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav are talking. What are you talking about after making a decision like dropping Axar Patel?" Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"You have Gambhir as your coach and he's surrounded by several other coaches. Can't all of them make simple decisions? Will anyone drop Axar Patel? He's the vice captain. It looks like whoever is the vice captain of the Indian T20 side will be dropped. The same thing happened to Shubman Gill. Hereafter, no one will want to be the vice captain in T20Is. Those who are vice captains seem to go out of the team."

He went on to term the loss as one of the worst for India in T20Is.

"This is one of the most embarrassing defeats in the history of Indian cricket in T20s. Let's not try to sugarcoat this loss. This is the worst loss apart from the 2022 semifinal. Because of this, the match against Zimbabwe has become crucial. Suddenly, even the Zimbabwe-West Indies match has become important for India. I wonder who India will pray for. But for starters, they should pray for themselves," said Srikkanth.

India's next T20 World Cup Super 8 clash is on Wednesday while their last match is against West Indies on Sunday.