Having promised free pizza for life to Mirabai Chanu, Domino's India took to social media to show fans their token of appreciation towards the weightlifter's family. The multinational pizza chain delivered pizzas to her family at Imphal. Sharing photos of the moment on Twitter, Domino's India wrote, "We are elated that we could share this wonderful moment with @mirabai_chanu's loved ones. She brought a smile to a billion+ faces, our Domino's Imphal Team brought a small token of appreciation to celebrate the success with her family. #MirabaiChanu #Olympics #Olympics2021".

Here are the photos:

After winning her silver medal on July 24, Mirabai Chanu revealed to NDTV that she would love to eat a pizza. "First of all, I will go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate it. I will eat a lot today", she quipped.

Here is the video of Chanu revealing her desire to eat a pizza:

#NDTVExclusive | "First of all, I will go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate it. I will eat a lot today": Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu), Olympic athlete, on winning India's first silver medal in #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/kmuW1zDb5J — NDTV (@ndtv) July 24, 2021

On learning about this, Domino's India retweeted the video and announced that the weightlifter would receive free pizzas for life. The franchise wrote, "@Mirabai_chanu Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn't be happier to treat you to FREE Domino's pizza for life Congratulations again!!"

The 26-year-old redeemed herself with her performance on Saturday, after her poor showing in the 2016 Rio Games. She lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

China's Hou Zhihui won the gold medal in the 49kg category, while Indonesia's Cantika Aisah took bronze.