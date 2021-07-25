Tokyo Olympics Day 3: PV Sindhu, Mary Kom In Focus For India
Tokyo Olympics: Some of India's biggest stars in Tokyo like PV Sindhu, Mary Kom and Sania Mirza will get their campaigns underway on Day 3 of the Games.
Highlights
-
Some of India's biggest stars will be in action on Day 3 of Tokyo Games
-
PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, Mary Kom, Sania Mirza will begin their campaign
-
Men's hockey team will also take the field against Australia
The third day of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which got underway on Friday, will see stars like PV Sindhu and MC Mary Kom kick off their respective campaigns at the Games. While weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened India's medal tally on Day 2 of Tokyo Games, Day 3 will also see some athletes in contention for medals. While India's shooting contingent disappointed on Saturday, the likes of Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will be looking to do better in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event. Divyansh Singh Panwar will also be in action in the men's 10m Air Rifle event. Sania Mirza, playing her fourth Olympic Games, and her partner Ankita Raina will also play their first round women's doubles match against Ukraine's Kichenok twins -- Nadiia and Lyudmyla.
Here's a list of Indian athletes who will be in action on Day 3 of the Tokyo Games:
Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal (Shooting) - 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification
Time - 5:30am IST
Venue - Asaka Shooting Range
Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan (Shooting) - Skeet Men's Qualification
Time - 6:30am IST
Venue - Asaka Shooting Range
PV Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova (Badminton) - Group J, Women's Singles
Time - 7:10am IST
Venue - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina vs Nadiia Kichenok/Lyudmyla Kichenok
Time - 7:30am
Venue - Ariake Tennis Park
Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar (Shooting) - 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification
Time - 9:30am IST
Venue - Asaka Shooting Range
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Lam Siu Hang (Table Tennis) - Men's Singles 2nd Round
Time - 10:30am IST
Venue - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
Vishnu Saravanan (Sailing) - Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser
Time - 11:05am IST
Venue - Kamakura
Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska (Table Tennis) - Women's Singles 2nd Round
Time - 12:00pm IST
Venue - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (Boxing) - Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
Time - 1:30pm
Venue - Kokugikan Arena
India vs Australia (Hockey) - Men's Pool A
Time - 3:00pm IST
Venue - Oi Hockey Stadium
Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack (Boxing) - Men's Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32
Time - 3:06pm
Venue - Kokugikan Arena
Maana Patel (Swimming) - Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 1
Time - 3:32pm IST
Venue - Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Srihari Nataraj (Swimming) - Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3
Time - 3:54pm IST
Venue - Tokyo Aquatics Centre