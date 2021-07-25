The third day of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which got underway on Friday, will see stars like PV Sindhu and MC Mary Kom kick off their respective campaigns at the Games. While weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened India's medal tally on Day 2 of Tokyo Games, Day 3 will also see some athletes in contention for medals. While India's shooting contingent disappointed on Saturday, the likes of Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will be looking to do better in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event. Divyansh Singh Panwar will also be in action in the men's 10m Air Rifle event. Sania Mirza, playing her fourth Olympic Games, and her partner Ankita Raina will also play their first round women's doubles match against Ukraine's Kichenok twins -- Nadiia and Lyudmyla.

Here's a list of Indian athletes who will be in action on Day 3 of the Tokyo Games:

Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal (Shooting) - 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification

Time - 5:30am IST

Venue - Asaka Shooting Range

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan (Shooting) - Skeet Men's Qualification

Time - 6:30am IST

Venue - Asaka Shooting Range

PV Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova (Badminton) - Group J, Women's Singles

Time - 7:10am IST

Venue - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina vs Nadiia Kichenok/Lyudmyla Kichenok

Time - 7:30am

Venue - Ariake Tennis Park

Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar (Shooting) - 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification

Time - 9:30am IST

Venue - Asaka Shooting Range

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Lam Siu Hang (Table Tennis) - Men's Singles 2nd Round

Time - 10:30am IST

Venue - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Vishnu Saravanan (Sailing) - Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser

Time - 11:05am IST

Venue - Kamakura

Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska (Table Tennis) - Women's Singles 2nd Round

Time - 12:00pm IST

Venue - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (Boxing) - Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Time - 1:30pm

Venue - Kokugikan Arena

India vs Australia (Hockey) - Men's Pool A

Time - 3:00pm IST

Venue - Oi Hockey Stadium

Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack (Boxing) - Men's Light (57-63kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32

Time - 3:06pm

Venue - Kokugikan Arena

Maana Patel (Swimming) - Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 1

Time - 3:32pm IST

Venue - Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Srihari Nataraj (Swimming) - Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3

Promoted

Time - 3:54pm IST

Venue - Tokyo Aquatics Centre