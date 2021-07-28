Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: India Take On Great Britain In Women's Hockey Pool A Match
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Indian women's hockey team and ace shuttler PV Sindhu will headline India's campaign on a day that also has Novak Djokovic and Ma Long in action.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian women's hockey team are yet to taste victory in the competition.© AFP
PV Sindhu, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Ma Long among others compete on Wednesday as the Tokyo Olympics caravan rolls on. While Indian acer shuttler Sindhu will play her group stage game, Long will play the men's singles quarterfinal and Djokovic and Medvedev will compete in men's singles third round. For India, the women's hockey team will kick off proceedings against Great Britain before Sindhu plays Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong in women's singles group stage. Indian archers including Deepika Kumari, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will also be in action, as will be boxer Pooja Rani. India will also pose a challenge in sailing and rowing events.
Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020
- 06:14 (IST)Hockey - Great Britain vs India - Pool AWomen's HockeyIndia women have announced their playing XI led by captain Rani Rampal to take on Great Britain
- 06:11 (IST)Tokyo 2020, July 28 India Schedule!Here's the schedule of Day 6 of the Indian events in Tokyo 2020Starting with India women taking on Great Britain in Hockey
- 06:09 (IST)Hello And Welcome - Tokyo 2020!Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Tokyo Olympics!Loads of action in store for us with respect to Indian contingent today including badminton player PV Sindhu, archers Deepika Kumari, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav, hockey, sailing and rowing events as well.So stay tuned and enjoy as we bring to you the Live coverage of the Summer Games
