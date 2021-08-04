Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain took home the bronze medal after going down fighting in women's welterweight semi-final to the top seed from Turkey Busenaz Surmeneli on Wednesday. It was India's third medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. With the bronze, Lovlina became only the third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh and Mary Kom, both also bronze medal winners, to win an Olympic medal. Soon after her bout, wishes started pouring in from all parts of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the wishes and hailed Lovlina's "tenacity and determination."

Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir too praised Lovlina and said she's boxer her way into history.

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, applauded Lovlina's incredible effort at the Tokyo Games.

Heartiest congratulations to @LovlinaBorgohai for winning the bronze medal at #Olympics2020.



Your incredible effort has made our country proud! Wishing you a very bright future ahead. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 4, 2021

Here are the other reactions after Lovlina won the bronze medal.

Dear @LovlinaBorgohai , you have made our country proud! Hearty congratulations on winning Olympic Bronze medal! We are extremely proud of your achievement!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/M4FDjENZ0w — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 4, 2021

Lovlina, you gave your best punch !



India is extremely proud of what you have achieved !



You've achieved a medal in your first Olympics; the journey has just begun!



Well done @LovlinaBorgohai !#Boxing #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/kIW7qkeze5 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 4, 2021

Lovlina lost the first round via a split decision to Surmeneli and in the second round a point was deducted from her total as she received a warning from the in-ring official.

In the third and final round, the reigning world champion outboxed the Indian.

Lovlina, in her maiden appearance at the Olympics, had the chance to become the first Indian boxer to reach the final.

Lovlina had assured herself of a medal with a 4:1 quarterfinal win over Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen earlier in the quadrennial event.