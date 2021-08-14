President Ram Nath Kovind, on the eve of Independence Day, hosted India's contingent to the Tokyo Olympics at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Kovind praised their performances and said they gave the country a reason to celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also hailed them for returning with India's highest-ever medal haul at the Olympics. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, you have given the country an opportunity to rejoice," President Kovind said in his address to the Olympic stars.

"The entire country is proud of our Olympians for bringing glory to the nation," he said to start off his address.

"I want to congratulate all the athletes for putting in their best performances in Tokyo," the President added.

"This team, with all of you, has won the most number of medals in our history at the Olympics. The whole country is proud of this achievement, and I also want to congratulate you on it," President Kovind said.

"We are especially proud of our daughters who, despite facing several obstacles, displayed world-class performances," he said.

Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu and Lovlina Borgohain won India's first three medals at the Games.

"When you take part in sports competitions, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but you always learn something," the President said.

"It made me happy to hear that during the Tokyo Olympics, you took victory with humility and accepted defeat with dignity," he said.

India finished the Tokyo Olympics with one gold, two silver and four bronze medals to make it a total of seven, bettering its previous best tally of six medals at the 2012 London Olympics.