When And Where To Watch, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy 3rd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy. Read all about live coverage, match action from R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on March 10.
Hosts Sri Lanka will aim to continue their domination against a beleaguered Bangladesh side when the two teams face each other in the 3rd T20I of the Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series trophy on Saturday. Sri Lanka will be high on confidence going into their second game after they registered a comprehensive win over India in the tournament opener. Their recent record against Bangladesh is impressive, having beaten them in the away Test and T20 series besides the final of the tri-series, which also included Zimbabwe.
When will the 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh be played?
The 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played on March 10.
Where will the 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh be played?
The 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
How do I watch the 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh live?
The 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be broadcast live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex HD.
What time does the live coverage of the 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh start?
The live broadcast of the 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will start at 7:00 pm IST.
Where can you follow the 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh online?
Live scores, updates and analysis for the 3rd T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh can be followed on sports.ndtv.com.
(With PTI Inputs)