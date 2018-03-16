Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 6th T20: Shakib al Hasan Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl

Hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would expect their batsmen to rise to the occasion when they face each other in a virtual semi-final of the Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series in Colombo on Thursday. While Bangladesh will get the services of their all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Sri Lanka will still have to go in the match without their regular skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who is serving a two-match suspension. Shakib had missed the previous matches of the series due to a finger injury. The winner will play India in the title clash on Sunday. (Live Scorecard)

Both teams have two points with a victory each. Sri Lanka had surprised India in the tournament-opener while Bangladesh convincingly chased down a massive target of 215, set by the hosts, last week. In case of a washout, Sri Lanka will proceed to the final, courtesy their better net run-rate. Save last week's defeat, Sri Lanka's recent record against Bangladesh has been impressive. They beat Bangladesh in an away Test and in a T20 series apart from winning the final of the ODI tri-series, which also involved Zimbabwe.

Catch live updates of the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh straight from Colombo:

18:36 IST: Playing XI for both the teams.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera(w), Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera(c), Jeevan Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

18:30 IST: Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan wins toss, elects to bowl.

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka.#BANvSL #NidahasTrophy2018 pic.twitter.com/eY4g1tAjJB — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 16, 2018

18:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.