Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 6th T20: Shakib al Hasan Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl

Updated: 16 March 2018 18:37 IST

Live Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 6th T20I: Both teams face each other with the aim of reaching the final of the Nidahas Trophy.

Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: The match will be played at Colombo. © AFP

Hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would expect their batsmen to rise to the occasion when they face each other in a virtual semi-final of the Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series in Colombo on Thursday. While Bangladesh will get the services of their all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Sri Lanka will still have to go in the match without their regular skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who is serving a two-match suspension. Shakib had missed the previous matches of the series due to a finger injury. The winner will play India in the title clash on Sunday. (Live Scorecard)

Both teams have two points with a victory each. Sri Lanka had surprised India in the tournament-opener while Bangladesh convincingly chased down a massive target of 215, set by the hosts, last week. In case of a washout, Sri Lanka will proceed to the final, courtesy their better net run-rate. Save last week's defeat, Sri Lanka's recent record against Bangladesh has been impressive. They beat Bangladesh in an away Test and in a T20 series apart from winning the final of the ODI tri-series, which also involved Zimbabwe.

Catch live updates of the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh straight from Colombo:

18:36 IST: Playing XI for both the teams.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera(w), Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera(c), Jeevan Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

18:30 IST: Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan wins toss, elects to bowl.

18:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The home side will rely on the batting efforts of Kusal Mendis, who has been in good form, along with Kusal Perera, Upul Tharanga and skipper Thisara Perera. Bangladesh will be aiming for more consistency from their top-order which delivered in one game but disappointed in a couple of other matches against India.

