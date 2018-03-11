Watch: Mushfiqur Rahim Celebrates Bangladesh's Win Over Sri Lanka With A 'Nagin Dance'

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim played a memorable knock to help his team beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the Nidahas Trophy's 3rd T20I on Saturday. The right-hander scored an unbeaten 72 off 35 balls as Bangladesh chased down the target of 215 with 2 balls to spare. Mushfiqur was adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning effort. The 30-year-old struck 4 sixes and 5 boundaries in a display of high-quality batting under pressure. Mushfiqur complimented his knock with an equally memorable celebration, which many fans described as a 'Nagin dance'. On hitting the winning runs, Mushfiqur couldn't control his emotions as jumped, screamed, fist-pumped and broke into a little gig.