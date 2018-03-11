 
Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

Watch: Mushfiqur Rahim Celebrates Bangladesh's Win Over Sri Lanka With A 'Nagin Dance'

Updated: 11 March 2018 09:50 IST

Mushfiqur was adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning effort. The 30-year-old struck 4 sixes and 5 boundaries in a display of high-quality batting under pressure.

Watch: Mushfiqur Rahim Celebrates Bangladesh
Mushfiqur Rahim's celebration left the fans delighted. © Twitter

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim played a memorable knock to help his team beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the Nidahas Trophy's 3rd T20I on Saturday. The right-hander scored an unbeaten 72 off 35 balls as Bangladesh chased down the target of 215 with 2 balls to spare. Mushfiqur was adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning effort. The 30-year-old struck 4 sixes and 5 boundaries in a display of high-quality batting under pressure. Mushfiqur complimented his knock with an equally memorable celebration, which many fans described as a 'Nagin dance'. On hitting the winning runs, Mushfiqur couldn't control his emotions as jumped, screamed, fist-pumped and broke into a little gig.

Mushfiqur's victory celebration delighted the fans.

"To be honest, from the beginning we thought we could win. Tamim and Liton gave us a good start. Then Mushy was outstanding," Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said after the win.

"It was amazing to see and good inspiration for us."

Apart from Rahim, openers Tamim Iqbal (47) and Liton Das (43) chipped in with valuable runs in Bangladesh's famous win.

After the first round of matches, all three teams have one win each under their belt.

Topics : Bangladesh Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Nidahas T20 Tri-Series Cricket Mushfiqur Rahim
Highlights
  • Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
  • Mushfiqur Rahim scored an unbeaten fifty
  • Rahim was adjudged man of the match for his effort
