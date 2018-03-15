Nidahas Trophy: Team India Spend Some Time Off The Field At Official Function

After having cemented their spot in the final of the Nidahas Trophy Tri-Series, team India attended an official function on Thursday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the picture of the whole team on their official Twitter account. "Picture that for a frame #TeamIndia gather for an official function in Colombo", BCCI captioned the image.

Team India member Suresh Raina also posted an image from the function with his teammates Manish Pandey and Rishabh Pant.

Rohit Sharma-led India outclassed Bangladesh on Wednesday by 17 runs to reach the finals of the tri-nation tournament. It was Rohit's 89 off 61 balls that took India to a competitive 176 for three in 20 overs and then young Washington Sundar (3/22 in 4 overs) blew away the top-order to help restrict Bangladesh to 159 for six in 20 overs. Bangladesh's inconsistency once again proved to be their bane as they found a target of 177 too hot to handle, having chased 215 in their previous encounter.

Commenting on his own innings, which was long due, considering his slump in Sri Lanka, Rohit said, "The pitch wasn't the usual wicket, and the ball was gripping. It wasn't easy to hit on the up as well, so I decided to take some time getting set."

"I knew the new batsmen would find it tough. (Suresh) Raina's been in terrific form too, so hope he does well in the final too," he added.

Suresh Raina missed out on a half-century as another attempted flick over deep mid-wicket off Rubel was taken by Soumya Sarkar. India had their best start of the tournament with Shikhar Dhawan (35 off 27 balls) and Rohit adding 70 in 9.5 overs. Dhawan hit Mustafizur for a six over long on, picking a slower delivery earlier than expected. Dhawan was bowled by a yorker from Rubel, which uprooted the middle stump.