 
don't
miss
All Sports
Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

Sri Lanka Declares Emergency, BCCI Says T20I Tri-Series Not Affected

Updated: 06 March 2018 15:55 IST

India face hosts Sri Lanka in the first match of the Nidahas Trophy T20 tournament later on Tuesday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka Declares Emergency, BCCI Says T20I Tri-Series Not Affected
India face hosts Sri Lanka in the first match of the Nidahas Trophy on Tuesday. © AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday played down fears of the tri-nation Twenty20 International series -- involving India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh -- being affected after a 10-day emergency was declared in the island nation. The Indian board said that it was in consultation with security personnel and had concluded that the unrest was in Kandy and the situation in Colombo, where the matches are slated to be held, was normal. India face hosts Sri Lanka in the first match of the Nidahas Trophy T20 tournament later on Tuesday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

"There have been reports of curfew and an emergency being called in Sri Lanka. The situation in picture is in Kandy and not Colombo. This is to notify everyone that after talking to concerned security personnel (Ministerial security division - in charge of team security), we have understood that the situation is completely normal in Colombo. If at all there is any update on the same we shall notify," Indian team's media cell issued an official press note from Colombo.

India are taking part in a T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka. The series is being played in celebration of Sri Lanka's 70th year of independence and co-incidentally Sri Lanka Cricket's 70th year as well. The Nidahas Trophy 2018 matches will be night matches where each team will play each other twice. The final will played on March 20. All matches will be played in Colombo.

BCCI's acting president C K Khanna told PTI: "The Indian cricket board is in constant touch with the Sri Lankan government authorities. The security is foolproof and we have been assured that there is no threat to the tournament. So the Indian team, as of now, will be playing the tournament."

Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency for 10 days to rein in the spread of communal violence, a government spokesman said on Tuesday, a day after Buddhists and Muslims clashed in the Indian Ocean island's central district of Kandy.

Tension has been growing between the two communities in Sri Lanka over the past year, with some hardline Buddhist groups accusing Muslims of forcing people to convert to Islam and vandalising Buddhist archaeological sites.

"At a special cabinet meeting, it was decided to declare a state of emergency for 10 days to prevent the spread of communal riots to other parts of the country," the spokesman, Dayasiri Jayasekara, told Reuters.

The government sent troops and elite police to Kandy after a mob set fire to a Muslim-owned shop, imposing a curfew there on Monday to prevent clashes between majority Sinhalese Buddhists and minority Muslims.

(With Inputs from Reuters and PTI)

Topics : India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team BCCI Nidahas T20 Tri-Series Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Emergency declared in Sri Lanka
  • BCCI says tournament to go ahead as planned
  • India face Sri Lanka in the first match on Tuesday (March 6)
Related Articles
BCCI Not To Send Indian Team For Pakistan Tournament, Event In Doubt
BCCI Not To Send Indian Team For Pakistan Tournament, Event In Doubt
"Rahul Dravid For PM": Fans Toast India Great After Board Accepts Equal Pay Proposal
"Rahul Dravid For PM": Fans Toast India Great After Board Accepts Equal Pay Proposal
BCCI Reacts Strongly After COA Vetoes Proposed Day-Night Test
BCCI Reacts Strongly After COA Vetoes Proposed Day-Night Test
Sourav Ganguly To BCCI: Lodha Recommendations Not Implemented Due To Time Constraint
Sourav Ganguly To BCCI: Lodha Recommendations Not Implemented Due To Time Constraint
India Could Lose Hosting Rights For 2021 Champions Trophy As ICC Considers Alternative Venues
India Could Lose Hosting Rights For 2021 Champions Trophy As ICC Considers Alternative Venues
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 06 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.