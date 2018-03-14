India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 5th T20I: India Lose Dhawan After Solid Start vs Bangladesh

With an aim to seal their place in the final, India would like to dish out a superlative performance when they face Bangladesh in the fifth T20I of the Nidahas Trophy today. Rohit Sharma-led India suffered an unexpected defeat against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener and it is highly unlikely that India will experiment against a resurgent Bangladesh in their final league stage match. A defeat may not be an end of the road for India as it will then depend on the outcome of the final game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Net run-rate will also be a factor. With back-to-back victories in the last two games, India have a healthy net run-rate of +0.21. (Live Scorecard)
For India, the tournament at the beginning was about giving youngsters a chance in the absence of seasoned players. A few players such as Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel are yet to play a game in the tournament, which means the purpose of sending a second string side has not been fully served. Hooda, for instance, did not get to play even during the home series against Sri Lanka despite being included in the 15-member squad.
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN)
(IND) Vs (BAN) is scheduled for a 7 PM IST (01:30 PM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: DSport, DD Sports
Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV)
Sri Lanka: SLRC
South Africa: SuperSport
USA: Willow TV
UK: Sky Sports
Canada: ATN Cricket Plus HD
MENA: OSN Sports Cricket HD
India vs Bangladesh, 5th T20I Live
6
to Rohit Sharma
SIX.
0
to Rohit Sharma
No run.
1
to Suresh Raina
The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
0
to Suresh Raina
Tosses it up on off, defended.
0
to Suresh Raina
A full toss, a gift for Raina. He though is surprised by it as he hits it back to the bowler.
1
Rubel Hossain to Suresh Raina
Raina almost got dismissed of his first ball! He gets a ball down the leg side, Raina flicks it uppishly towards fine leg. The fielder there has to make up his mind quickly whether to go for the catch or not. He does not go for it and lands it on the bounce. He should have take a chance there, he might have got to it.
Suresh Raina is the next man in.
W
Rubel Hossain to Shikhar Dhawan
OUT! A CORKER OF A YORKER! What a delivery by Rubel Hussain. That dropped catch has not cost Bangladesh a lot. Liton Das will surely be breathing a sigh of a relief here. Rubel comes steaming in and bowls an effort delivery. A yorker to be precise and also gets it to tail away from leg stump. Dhawan plays all around it and misses it to see his middle stump get knocked out. A brilliant sight for the bowler and a much-needed wicket for the bowling side. They have broken the 70-run stand. It has also been a good phase for them and they would now look to build on it.
1
Rubel Hossain to Rohit Sharma
Nicely bowled! Full and tailing back in. Sharma hits it down to long on for a run.
1
Rubel Hossain to Shikhar Dhawan
Slower ball outside off, Dhawan goes for the heave but does not time it as it goes towards mid-wicket for a run.