Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

Nidahas Trophy: KL Rahul Becomes First Indian To Be Dismissed Hit Wicket In T20Is

Updated: 13 March 2018 09:16 IST

Overall, KL Rahul is the tenth batsman to be dismissed hit wicket in the shortest format of the game.

KL Rahul made a comeback to the India T20I squad, replacing young Rishabh Pant. © PTI

India batsman KL Rahul became the first Indian batsman to be dismissed hit wicket in Twenty20 Internationals. Rahul achieved the unwanted feat during the fourth T20I match of the Nidahas Trophy against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium on Monday. Rahul went too deep in the crease to tuck the ball away but his back leg made contact with the stumps and the Indian batsman had to take the long walk back to the pavilion. Overall, Rahul is the tenth batsman to be dismissed hit wicket in the shortest format of the game.

In ODIs, four Indian cricketers have been dismissed hit wicket. In total, ODI cricket has witnessed hit wicket dismissals 65 times.

Nayan Mongia was the first to be dismissed hit wicket against Pakistan in 1995. Legendary spinner Anil Kumble achieved the unwelcome record in 2003 against New Zealand, while master blaster Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed hit wicket in 2008 against Australia. India skipper Virat Kohli is the fourth in the list who was dismissed hit wicket in 2011 against England.

On the other hand, Test cricket has seen batsmen being dismissed hit wicket on 158 occasions.

Former India captain Lala Amarnath was the first Indian cricketer to be dismissed hit wicket in Test cricket. He was dismissed by West Indies' Jim Trim during the Chennai Test in 1949.

Former India cricketer Mohinder Amarnath was dismissed hit wicket thrice in his 69-Test career.

Kohli is the only cricketer to have achieved this unwelcome record in both Tests and ODIs.

Highlights
  • KL Rahul dismissed hit wicket in the 4th T20 vs Sri Lanka
  • KL Rahul 1st Indian to be dismissed hit wicket in T20Is
  • India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the 4th T20I
