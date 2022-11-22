New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from McLean Park, Napier. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Nagging length, on middle and leg, Glenn Phillips rocks back and just nudges it into the vacant space around wide mid on. Chahal chases it down but the batters get an easy two.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) A full toss now, dropping late onto the batter. Conway hits it firmly but straight to the man at extra cover.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and it is duly punished. A half-tracker well outside off and Conway slaps it away well in front of square on the off side for a boundary.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Just a fraction shorter and on middle, Devon Conway backs away and punches it straight down the ground for a couple of runs.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swung away! Length ball, sliding down leg and Glenn Phillips just goes after it. Phillips gets a bit of bat on it and the ball runs away into the fine leg fence.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Good length, angling onto the body, Phillips punches it out towards mid on.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and angling into the pads, Conway looks to flick but gets an inside edge towards square leg for a run.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and angling it into the left-hander from around the wicket. Conway can only manage to defend it back onto the deck.
8.2 overs (0 Run) This is full and wide, slower one as well. Conway looks to squeeze it away but is completely undone by the lack of pace.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Patel starts off with a length ball outside off. Glenn Phillips plays it on the up and through covers for a single.
Harshal Patel comes into the attack.
7.6 overs (0 Run) This is on middle, Devon Conway defends it out.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled. Chahal sees Conway advancing and slows it up a touch. Conway mistimes the attempted slog badly and the ball goes nowhere.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered away! A juicy full toss this on middle and leg, Devon Conway just jabs it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On a fullish length and on off, Glenn Phillips gets deep in his crease and works it away through mid-wicket for one more.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, this is driven through mid off for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Chahal starts off his first spell with a top delivery. This is served on a nagging length and close to the off pole. Devon Conway looks to cut it late but gets beaten.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Gives it a bit of a loop now and throws it slightly wider. Glenn Phillips goes after it and fails to get any bat on it.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angling into middle and leg, Conway knocks it down to long on and turns the strike over.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A fraction shorter and around off. This is punched off the back foot through wide mid off for a run.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter this time and outside off, Phillips looks to cut but gets an inside edge back to the keeper.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On a nagging length and sliding it in from outside off. Glenn Phillips gets on the back foot to keep it out.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Hooda comes into the attack now and starts off with a length ball around off. Conway gets an inside edge past leg stump and collects a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a fruitful over by Mohammed Siraj, just 2 runs and a wicket off it. Around the top of off, Glenn Phillips solidly keeps it out. New Zealand are 46/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches it further up now and around off, Glenn Phillips pushes it out on the off side.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Good length, over middle, Devon Conway stays back and dabs it down towards covers for a quick single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and slanting down leg, Glenn Phillips tucks it away behind square on the leg side for a single.
Glenn Phillips walks in.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Instant impact from Mohammed Siraj and Mark Chapman has to depart. Siraj keeps it slightly shorter and bangs it in around middle and leg. Chapman looks to whip it across the line but ends up getting a top edge. The ball goes really high and straight back over the bowler's head. Arshdeep Singh moves to his right from mid on anf settles under it to pouch it safely. The Kiwis lose their second.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Siraj starts off with a shortish ball over middle. Chapman gets on the back foot to defend it out.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, New Zealand are 77/2. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.