New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from McLean Park, Napier. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Good length, around off, this is played towards covers for a quick single.
Mitchell Santner is the new batter.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Mohammed Siraj gets his third wicket and it is yet another brilliant catch, this time by Rishabh Pant. This is served on a shortish length and pushed well outside off. James Neesham stays leg side of the ball and has to reach out a long way as he looks to go over covers. The ball takes the top edge and goes high around the point region. Pant calls for it early and races towards the ball, diving forward to grab it.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Another attempted yorker turns out to be a full toss on the pads. Neesham fails to get bat on it and the ball clips the pads. Rishabh Pant does well to dive down to his right and save the boundary. Just a leg bye then.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent delivery! Nails the yorker on middle and James Neesham just about manages to dig it out.
James Neesham is the new batter.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Arshdeep Singh does make a comeback and gets rid of the set-batter. Singh switches to 'round the wicket and takes pace off the ball. This is on a length and around off. Devon Conway looks to get low and drag the ball over the mid-wicket fence but is early in his shot. The ball flies down to deep mid-wicket where Ishan Kishan completes an easy catch. End of a fine knock from Conway.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, Mitchell drives it firmly but down to long off for a single.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Daryl Mitchell makes good use of the freebie and picks up a boundary. A low full toss on off stump, Mitchell hammers it down the ground. Shreyas Iyer from long off slides to his right but fails to stop the boundary.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! A low full toss now on middle, Devon Conway whips it away towards deep mid-wicket for just a single. Arshdeep Singh has overstepped and a Free Hit will now follow.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Arshdeep Singh starts the new spell with a real loosener. A full toss angling down the leg side. Conway gets a tickle on it and gets it really fine for a boundary.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped! Full and straight, Daryl Mitchell holds his shape and hits it straight back down the ground to end the over with a boundary, 6 runs and a wicket off it.
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short again but just a bit down the leg side. Wide signalled.
Daryl Mitchell is the new batter.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes an excellent catch and a good over from Mohammed Siraj has now become an excellent over for India. This is banged in short and over middle stump. Glenn Phillips goes after it and looks to pull but gets rushed into the shot. The ball takes the top edge and goes a mile high in the air. The ball comes down around the backward square leg region and Kumar runs in from fine leg to dive forward and take it brilliantly. Phillips departs after a fiery inning.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, Conway leans forward and pushes it through extra cover for a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) And again! There was a bit of noise as well but the Indians don't even appeal. Short of a length and outside off, Devon Conway looks to cut but gets beaten past the outside edge. Was there a nick on that one? UltraEdge confirms that there wasn't.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Another play and a miss. Siraj shortens the length and bowls it around off, Conway looks to cut it over point but is beaten once again.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, angling across the left-hander. Conway throws the kitchen sink at it but fails to connect.
Match Reports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 17.3 overs, New Zealand are 149/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.