New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from McLean Park, Napier. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) Six!
14.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, Glenn Phillips cuts it but finds the fielder at backward point. Dot.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Devon Conway pulls it but gets a bottom edge towards backward point for one.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Devon Conway drives it but finds the fielder at covers.
Harshal Patel (2-0-14-0) is brought back into the attack.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On a length and just outside off, Glenn Phillips looks to play a t it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball races the third man fence for a boundary!
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fuller and on off, Glenn Phillips slog sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Phillips didn't quite middle it but the ball ends up on the roof, unbelievable. He moves to 43 now!
13.4 overs (0 Run) Good length again, Glenn Phillips drills it but finds the fielder at mid off.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. On a length and outside off, Glenn Phillips looks to drive it but misses.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Good length and on leg, Glenn Phillips flicks it to mid-wicket for a brace.
13.1 overs (3 Runs) On a length and on off, Devon Conway lofts it over mid off. The ball stops just before the long off fence. The fielder has a long chase to do. They collect three. 50 up for Devon Conway!
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Excellent timing on this. Fuller again, on off. Glenn Phillips gets on his knee and slog sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller and on off, Glenn Phillips creams it through covers for a boundary!
12.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, slower too. Devon Conway lofts it but doesn't connect well. The ball goes in the air towards mid off and lands safely. They collect two.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter one, on off. Devon Conway taps it to covers for a brace.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Glenn Phillips flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one with a hint of turn, Glenn Phillips cuts it to deep backward point. Mohammed Siraj does well to stop it diving to his left near the ropes. They collect two.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on off, Glenn Phillips eases it to mid on for one.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter one and on middle, Glenn Phillips looks to pull it but misses.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Devon Conway slaps it to covers for one again.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Glenn Phillips drives it but finds the fielder at deep covers. They collect one.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length angling it into the batter, Glenn Phillips looks to defend it but gets his pads. The ball rolls towards point. Dot.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On a length and on off, Glenn Phillips looks to play at it but gets an outside edge. The ball races away the third man fence. Lucky boundary!
Mohammed Siraj (1-0-2-1) is back on.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on off, Devon Conway looks to drive it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball rolls towards third man. The fielder fumbles a bit while stopping it which allows the batters to collect two.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller this time, Glenn Phillips drives it to covers for one again.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Good length again, just outside off. Devon Conway guides it to short third man for one more.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and just outside off, Glenn Phillips eases it to covers for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Devon Conway taps it to covers again for one.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) A full toss and just outside off, Devon Conway eases it towards covers for a brace.
