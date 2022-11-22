New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from McLean Park, Napier. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
After all the delays, we are finally ready for the play to begin. The two umpires are out in the middle as the Indian players stride out to the middle as well. Finn Allen and Devon Conway are the openers for New Zealand.
UPDATE 12.35 pm IST (7.05 am GMT) - There is an update coming in from the ground. Play will now begin in 5 minutes, i.e., at 12.40 pm IST (7.10 am GMT). Fingers crossed that there is no further delay and all of us can enjoy some cricketing action.
UPDATE 12.18 am IST (6.48 am GMT) - Oh, no! The rain is back and the groundstaff is bringing the cover back on. It is just a drizzle and looks like they are taking a precautionary measure. Hopefully, it is a short delay. Stay tuned for further updates. And, just after a few minutes, the covers come off again. Looks like it is going to be a stop-start kind of day. The game should start soon, so stick around.
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of India, says they wanted to bowl anyway so they got what they wanted. Adds that the pitch will remain the same throughout the game and there is some grass so they will have to exploit it. Further says that with the skillset of their batters they will do good and they know their job well. Ends by saying that Harshal Patel comes in for Washington Sundar.
Tim Southee, the skipper of New Zealand, says that they will bat first and it looks like a pretty good wicket and they will look to defend. Adds that they can't control the weather and putting runs on the board is always good. Mentions that apart from Yadav's innings, their bowlers did a pretty decent job. Informs that it's a straight swap as Mark Chapman comes in for Kane Williamson. Ends by saying that they will look to improve in this game.
India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel (In for Washington Sundar), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Mark Chapman (In for Kane Williamson), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (C), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson.
TOSS - New Zealand have won the toss and will BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Anjum Chopra and Ajay Jadeja are pitch side. The pitch was covered for almost two hours. There is a bit of grass on the surface but it is hard underneath. There is not too much moisture and the square boundaries are a bit small as well. The ball will grip a bit and the captain winning the toss would like to bowl first. The bowlers will need to be spot-on with their lengths and batting second should be a good decision.
UPDATE 11.54 am IST (6.24 am GMT) - Good news for all cricket fans as the covers are completely off and the toss will take place very shortly, at 12 pm IST (6.30 am GMT). The play is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm IST (7 am GMT) if there is no further rain. Stick around for the toss and team updates.
UPDATE 11.44 AM IST (6.14 AM GMT) - There is a loud cheer from the crowd as a bit of sunshine makes it way onto the ground. The rain has settled into a slight drizzle at the moment and apart from the main pitch, the covers have been taken off. Stay tuned for more updates.
UPDATE 11.25 AM IST (5.55 AM GMT) -There has been rain around Napier almost the whole of the day but the good news, for now, is that the rain has almost gone away completely. The outfield is still wet and the main pitch remains under covers. There is going to be a delay as the Toss has been officially delayed but hopefully, we will get a complete game. Stick around for further updates.
For India, there was a new captain, a new playing XI, and complete dominance against the regular NZ T20I side. It couldn't have gotten any better than this for Hardik Pandya while Suryakumar Yadav continued his scintillating form. In the bowling department, Washington Sundar broke a crucial partnership, Chahal and Siraj bagged two wickets each whilst Deepak Hooda went on to finish with bowling figures of 4 for 10 from 2.5 Overs. India will be hoping for a similar performance in this game as well. Can they win this series 2-0? Or will the hosts bounce back and level the series? Let's find out. Toss and team news in a bit.
The Kiwis aren't used to getting such thrashing at home. Kane Williamson was the top scorer for the hosts with a 61 off 52-ball knock which never made any impact but he is set to miss this game due to medical reasons. Considering the skipper's form of late, it is bad news for the Blackcaps if Williamson is the top team batsman in a T20I match. New Zealand are a strong team and they know how to bounce back. They have done it before. Finn Allen, Devon Conway, and Glenn Phillips can be the game changers for New Zealand. They will look to improve their bowling in this game and avoid the mistakes made in their previous game.
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage from McLean Park, Napier as India takes on New Zealand in the final game of the T20I series. The hosts will look for revenge after the thrashing received in the 2nd T20I at Mount Maunganui. It wasn't an easy pitch to bat on but Suryakumar Yadav showed why he is so highly rated. India will be looking to win the series now whilst the hosts will look to bounce back and level the series.
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.1 overs, New Zealand are 3/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.