Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Seddon Park, Hamilton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shubman Gill cuts it fiercely towards deep cover for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery on middle, Shubman Gill defends it with a straight bat back to the bowler.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Short on middle, Shubman Gill advances to cut this through the covers and misses.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! DISPATCHED! Banged into the wicket by Matt Henry, Shubman Gill gets in the line of the ball and pulls this one towards fine leg. Clears the fence with ease and collects a maximum.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery outside off, Shubman Gill gets forward and drives it to extra cover for a dot.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery on off, Suryakumar Yadav drives it wide of mid off and takes a quick single.
Matt Henry to continue with a slip in place.
6.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Ferguson delivers a pacy length ball, around middle and leg, it's drifting down as Yadav tries to flick by shuffling across. He misses and is hit on the pads. They appeal but the finger stays down. Kane Williamson takes the opinion of his bowler and keeper before taking the DRS. Nothing on the UltraEdge and the Ball Tracking shows that it's the umpire's call. Clipping the leg stump.
Shout for an lbw, not given. Kane Williamson has a word with his bowler and keeper before taking the referral. Nothing on the UltraEdge. The Ball Tracking shows that it's clipping the leg pole. Umpire's call.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery on middle, Suryakumar Yadav punches this one to mid off for a dot.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) Four Byes! Banged in short by Lockie Ferguson, Suryakumar Yadav tries to pull this one but misses. The ball travels quickly to Tom Latham behind the wicket and he fails to collect it cleanly. Concedes a boundary.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery on off, Shubman Gill taps it gently on the off side and rushes for a quick single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Back-of-a-length delivery on off, Suryakumar Yadav makes room and punches it to deep cover for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Lockie Ferguson loses his radar and sprays it down the leg side as he tried to bang it in. Suryakumar Yadav looks to help it along on the leg side but misses.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a shortish delivery aimed at the waist of the batter, Shubman Gill clips it to fine leg for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A much slower delivery outside off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to pull this one on the leg side but connects with thin air. A tidy over by Matt Henry.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery on off, Suryakumar Yadav punches it to Finn Allen at backward point for a dot.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Short-of-a-length delivery on middle, Shubman Gill pushes it off the backfoot to mid on and takes a quick single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Short and angling into the batter, Suryakumar Yadav backs away and guides it awkwardly towards third man. Gets off the mark with a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Tad short and angling away from the batter, Suryakumar Yadav does not poke his bat at it and lets it go through to the keeper.
Who will bat at number 3? It's Suryakumar Yadav who has got the promotion.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Good-length delivery on off, Shikhar Dhawan looks to go down the ground with a lofted shot. He does not get enough connection on the bat and presents an easy catch to Lockie Ferguson at mid on. First wicket goes down for India. Dhawan was looking to attack after the break but that brought his downfall.
