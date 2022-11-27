New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Seddon Park, Hamilton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Update 8.03 am IST (2.33 am GMT) - No fresh update from the ground. The last we heard was the rain eased a bit but the covers were firmly in place.
Update 7.32 am IST (2.02 am GMT) - The groundsmen waited for some time and now they have put on the big covers as well. Not looking good at the moment. Point to be noted - It's still drizzling very lightly.
Update 7.24 am IST (1.54 am GMT) - The umpires waited for a while but it's a persistent drizzle and they have decided to call for covers. The players head off. It is raining very gently at the moment and let's hope we get going with the game soon. Stay tuned.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Fullish delivery drifting onto the pads, Shubman Gill looks to work this one behind square but fails to get any bat on it. The ball deflects off his pads towards fine leg for a single. Tim Southee looked interested but it was sliding down the leg side.
There is a slight drizzle in the air.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery outside off, Shubman Gill gets to the pitch of the ball and defends with a straight bat.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Short-of-a-length delivery on middle, Shubman Gill defends it with a straight bat back to the bowler.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Southee delivers it on a fuller length around off and Gill just pushes it from the middle of the bat. The ball races past mid on and Daryl Mitchell chases it. He puts in a dive near the fence but the replays find that it's not a clean stop. The third umpire conveys the same and a boundary is signalled.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Well stopped! Short in length and wide outside off, Gill slaps it through the line but finds the fielder at point who makes a sharp stop.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent leave. Henry delivers it just outside off and gets it to shape in a bit off a good length, Dhawan covers his stumps and allows it through.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a good length, Dhawan stays on the back foot and defends it down on the surface.
3.4 overs (3 Runs) Appeal for a run out! Fullish delivery on leg, Shubman Gill clips it nicely past mid-wicket. Runs two easily and decides to come back for the third on the throw. The fielder fires in a good throw to the keeper who breaks the stumps in a flash. They appeal and it has been referred. The replays find Shikhar Dhawan safely in.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Loud shout for LBW! Good-length delivery at the pads, Shubman Gill looks to clip this one but misses. Gets rapped on the pads but it was going down the leg side.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery on the pads, Shikhar Dhawan clips it towards fine leg for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Touch short and angling into the batter, Shubman Gill works it behind square on the leg side towards fine leg for a single.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Good running! Short-of-a-length delivery on middle, Shubman Gill pushes it off the back foot wide of mid-wicket and rushes for a quick single. Mitchell Santner has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery just outside off, Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and drives it towards mid off for a dot.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short and wide outside off, Shubman Gill gets into the position early and thumps it through the covers. Second boundary for Shubman Gill.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery going away, Shubman Gill advances and shoulders arms to the delivery.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and swinging away, Shubman Gill defends with a straight bat back to the bowler.
Shubman Gill pulls out. That's a late call from the batter as Tim Southee was almost through his bowling stride.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish delivery angling away, Shubman Gill taps it on the off side and looks for a single but Shikhar Dhawan sends him back.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Short-of-a-length delivery on middle, Shikhar Dhawan defends it off the back foot on the off side.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery on off, Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and pushes it wide of mid on for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Tad short and outside off, Shubman Gill shoulders arms and leaves it alone.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery swinging away, Shubman Gill gets forward and lets it go through to the keeper.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Fuller delivery on off, Shubman Gill presents the full face of the bat and drives it past mid on for his first boundary. Despite all the rain, this outfield is lightning-quick.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a gentle loosener, short and outside off, Shubman Gill leaves it alone.
Matt Henry to speed in from the other end...
0.6 over (0 Run) Back-of-a-length delivery angling into the batter, Shikhar Dhawan defends it back to the bowler. A good start from Tim.
0.5 over (0 Run) Scrambled seam delivery just outside off, Shikhar Dhawan looks to defend this but lets it go.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good-length delivery on off, Shikhar Dhawan defends it off the back foot on the off side.
0.3 over (1 Run) Good stop! Fullish delivery outside off, Shubman Gill drives it with a straight bat towards mid off. Kane Williamson dives to his right and keeps it to one.
0.2 over (0 Run) Some movement on this occasion. It's in the corridor outside off, Gill offers no shot.
0.1 over (1 Run) India are away! A delivery around leg and Dhawan tucks it down to fine leg for a single.
Time to get underway! The New Zealand players get into a quick huddle before heading to the ground. The conditions remain murky and there will certainly be some assistance for the pace bowlers. Out walk the Indian openers - Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill. Tim Southee, playing his 150th ODI, is all set to kick off proceedings...
Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper of India, says that they would have bowled first as well. Reckons that there would be some moisture due to the covers. Feels that they have to go with the pace of the game with the bat. Adds that they started slow early on but accelerated towards the back end of the innings in the first game. Says that they will look to bat with positive intent in this game. Informs that there are two changes in the playing XI - Deepak Hooda comes in for Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur is replaced by Deepak Chahar.
Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, says he is bowling first due to the weather as the pitch has been under cover. Wants his bowlers to make use of the conditions. Informs that they have brought in Michael Bracewell in place of Adam Milne. On Tim Southee playing his 150th ODI, Williamson calls it an incredible achievement and that tells you about his great longevity in the game. Feels that India played well with the bat in the first game but he liked the intensity shown by his bowlers.
India (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda (In for Sanju Samson), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar (In for Shardul Thakur), Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (In for Adam Milne), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.
TOSS - The coin toss lands in the favour of New Zealand and they have opted to bowl first.
PITCH REPORT - Ashish Nehra feels it is a very hard deck, the same as the previous game in Auckland. He reckons that it is a 300-run wicket. Ajay Jadeja joins him and says that there might be a little moisture early on due to the covers. Ends by saying that there is enough covering of grass so the ball should come on nicely.
Arshdeep Singh is in for a chat now. Starts by saying that he is grateful to represent India and hopes to do well in future games. Shares that he tries to get batters bowled or LBW when the ball is swinging. Adds that he tries to keep it tight with the old ball. Shares that he tries to back his strengths and be as aggressive as he can. Ends by saying that he takes ground dimensions into account as well as the weaknesses of the batters.
Update 6.34 am IST (1.04 am GMT) - Good news, folks! The covers are coming off. The conditions have certainly brightened up. Toss though is delayed by 10-15 minutes and there is no change in the scheduled start of play.
Matt Henry is in for a chat now. The pacer says that it is always special to play against India. Adds that he has fond memories of playing against them but every time it is a new game. Shares that he has been lucky with injuries and it is all about taking care of yourself. Reckons that New Zealand have slightly different assets with the ball. Also says that Shane Bond was a player he looked up to and it was nice to work with him.
Weather report - The conditions remain overcast and there is a nice breeze blowing across the field. The forecast is for rain and the covers are on as a precautionary measure.
Is that an indication? Simon Doull has an eye of a hawk. The Indian players are going through their warm-up drills and the Kiwi spots that Shardul Thakur is not having his bowling boots on. Will that mean Thakur is not going to play in this match? We will find out soon.
The hosts, New Zealand, had a near-perfect game in the first ODI. Starting with the ball, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson combined to take six Indian wickets. With the bat, Tom Latham and Kane Williamson stitched a massive 221-run stand to see New Zealand home with 17 balls to spare. Since New Zealand looked settled in the first ODI, they might stick with the same team. With the threat of rain looming large over the second ODI, it will be interesting to see if the weather influences the decision-making of either side. Will New Zealand seal the series in Hamilton, or will India force a series decider? Toss and team news coming up shortly...
Sent into bat first in the first ODI, India failed to make use of the fielding restrictions as they got off to a very cautious start. However, the pair of Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar provided some much-needed impetus to the Indian innings that allowed them to cross the 300-run mark. While defending the total, Indian bowling lacked sharpness and seemed to depend on the opposition making mistakes rather than inducing them. India looked handicapped without a proper sixth bowling option in the first game, and they might look to bolster the bowling attack with some changes.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2nd ODI of the 3-match ODI series between New Zealand and India. Having emerged victorious at Auckland in the first ODI, the hosts hold a 1-0 lead heading into the second ODI. New Zealand will be hoping to take an unassailable 2-0 lead with a win in Hamilton, whereas India will look to bounce back with a win in the second ODI and take the series to a decider in Christchurch.
... MATCH DAY …
