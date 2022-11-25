New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Thakur comes back to target the stumps. This is around off. Conway keeps it out.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a beautiful shot! On a length and outside off. Conway dances down the track and punches it over covers for a boundary. Much needed. Welcome one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Angles across a length ball to Conway who lets it go.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Williamson drives it to cover where Suryakumar Yadav dives to his left and gets a big hand on it. One.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off, swinging away. Williamson guides it to short third man.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this is hit to long on.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, turning in. Williamson clips it late to square leg.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Williamson gets an outside edge this time straight to short third man.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and outside off. Williamson dabs it to backward point.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Keeps it way outside off. Williamson knocks it to cover.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Conway punches it to mid off for a run.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off again. Williamson lets it through to the keeper.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off, left alone.
7.4 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Very full and outside off, swings away late. Williamson looks to drive but misses.
Kane Williamson walks in.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Yuzvendra Chahal will be the most relieved man! It didn't cost much! Shardul Thakur gets the reward for good bowling. On a length, outside off, this one is angled in and then swings away off the deck, very fractionally. Allen stays back and tries to push but gets a faint edge to the keeper, Pant who makes no mistake.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Blocked out.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Dropped by Chahal! Should have been taken at this stage! On a length and on middle. Allen flicks it straight to mid-wicket. It came at a good height to Chahal who tries to reverse cup but fails to hold on. Will this cost India?
7.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length ball, going down the leg side. Allen misses his flick.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Just one from Sundar's first. Length ball, outside off. Conway punches it to cover.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Sliding down again. Conway keeps it out on the leg side.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller, angling down leg. Conway looks to clip but gets a leading edge to point.
6.3 overs (0 Run) This one turns a bit, outside off. Conway drops it to cover.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Conway prods and blocks it out.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, flat. Allen tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden from Thakur! Good one from Thakur! Pitches it up, on off. Conway pushes it but finds mid off.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Conway taps it to point. 5 dots now. Good bowling from Thakur.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Given width! Full and outside off. Conway drives it hard but straight to cover.
5.3 overs (0 Run) This is outside off again, Conway lets it go.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Conway shoulders arms to it.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
