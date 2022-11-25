New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper of India says it is a bit different to the other grounds and they did not bowl according to the plans. Mentions once they got a partnership they failed to make a breakthrough and they were a little too short. Adds Latham took the game away from them and that is where the momentum shifted completely. Admits he enjoys batting here and he is happy he scored a half ton here and he hopes to learn out of this. Ends by saying they need to improve their bowling and need the batters to play on the strength of their bowling.
Tom Latham is the Player of the Match. He says everything came off well, he was in pressure coming into this game but it paved off well. Reckons he was just trying to be in a good position and put the ball in the gaps. Shares that he is preparing well to get back in form. Admits Sundar was getting some turn but with the small ground, they capitalized and applauds the skipper's performance later. Says the stars are aligning and hopes to continue the same way.
Earlier in the day, after being inserted, the Indian openers got off to a really good start but then lost their way. Iyer though took them to a really good total with a cameo from Sundar but two outstanding innings from Latham and Williamson saw the Kiwis take a 1-0 lead in this series.
India's bowling was really good till the ball did not get soft. They hit the right lines and lengths, especially Umran Malik, Thakur and Sundar. However, later on, they failed to handle the pressure when the game was drifting away from them. There were a lot of poor deliveries and the Kiwi batters took full toll of it. Chahal and Arshdeep were disappointing and Thakur towards the end was really poor. India will be a tad disappointed to not have defended this after the position they were in.
The hosts were down and out when they lost three wickets for not a lot but then came the match-winning stand between Latham and Williamson. The two took their time, especially the latter but managed to find the fence whenever needed. They added over 200 with Latham scoring a magical 145 and Williamson ending up with 6 short of a ton. The two took the onus onto themselves to chase down a score which at one stage looked very far away.
What a chase that is from the Kiwis! It is yet again that man, the guy who loves batting against India, Tom Latham who has risen to the occasion. He received brilliant support from his skipper but it is his innings which won the game for them.
47.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The skipper hits the winning runs. A famous win for the Kiwis. How easy was that! Shorter and outside off. Williamson dabs it wide of third man for a boundary. NEW ZEALAND WIN BY 7 WICKETS.
46.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 2 runs needed now. Shorter and around off. Latham pulls it to deep mid-wicket for four runs.
46.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker, outside off. Latham fails to jam it out.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Williamson dabs it to third man for a single.
46.3 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball on middle. Latham pulls it to deep square leg for one.
46.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Latham pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Kane tucks it to mid-wicket for a single. He is happy to give away the strike. He is batting on 89 and is happy with the teams' victory.
45.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the man! Tossed up, outside off. Latham sweeps it hard to deep mid-wicket. Umran Malik runs to his left but dives over the ball for a boundary. 14 off the over 11 needed now.
45.5 overs (0 Run) On middle. Blocked out.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too cheeky! Flighted, full and outside off. Latham waits, plays with the back of the bat and past the keeper to the third man fence. Too good.
45.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too slow, too short and way outside off. Latham rocks back and pulls it to mid-wicket for a boundary. 200 of the partnership comes up.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Kane slaps it to deep cover for a run.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Latham reverse hits it to deep point for a single.
