New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
49.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
49.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! End of a fine innings from Iyer! Short of a length and outside off. Iyer pulls it straight in the hands of Devon Conway at deep mid-wicket. A classy innings from him. Paced his innings really well.
49.1 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, around off. Iyer looks to flick on leg side but gets a leading edge and it falls safely to the mid on region. Two runs. 300 up.
48.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sundar, you beauty. 17 runs off the over. What an excellent over for India. Short again, outside off. Sundar pulls it high over mid-wicket for a six.
48.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sundar showing his ability with the bat! A full toss, outside off. Sundar steps across, paddles it over short fine leg for four more.
48.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short in length and outside off. Sundar pulls it in the gap, to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. The player dives but to no avail.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Sundar pushes it through covers for a single.
48.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Sundar slashes and misses.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full ball, way outside off, going down. Sundar lets it go.
47.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Full ball on middle. Iyer whacks it to deep square leg for a boundary.
47.5 overs (0 Run) Iyer shuffles across and Milne follows him on the leg side. Iyer leaves it and the ball goes through his legs.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, pushed back to Milne, to his left. A slight misfield and a single is taken.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Full and on middle, Iyer looks to flick but misses. It goes to square leg for a leg bye,
47.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for one.
47.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cheeky! Short in length and outside off. Sundar hangs back, waits for the ball to arrive and dabs it all the way over third man for a six.
46.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ends the over with a boundary! Iyer giving a good finish! This is full and around off. Iyer heaves it over mid-wicket for four runs.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, lack of pace. Sundar chips it in the air and to covers for a single.
46.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a really good strike! This is full and slanting on middle. Sundar waits on the back foot and thumps it back over long on for a biggie.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Sundar drives it to point where the fielder makes a good stop.
46.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, punched to long on for a single.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for one.
45.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Washington Sundar pulls it to sqare leg for one.
45.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Blocked out.
45.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Glenn Phillips with an excellent catch! New Zealand break the 94-run stand! This is full and angling on middle. Samson stays back as he swings his bat but mistimes his shot. He hits in the mid-wicket region. Three players converge with Glenn Phillips running in from the deep, he calls, dives to his left and takes a splendid catch. Just brilliant.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Third of the over. Tries the slower one bowls down the leg side.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Iyer works it to long on for a single.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full ball, straying down. Iyer misses his clip.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Length and on off. Samson taps it on the deck and runs across quickly.
45.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, length and it is played to deep square leg for a single.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side. Wided.
