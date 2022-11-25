New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Too full and on the pads, helped it down to fine leg for a single. 13 off it.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Kane steps across and tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven to mid off for a quick single.
44.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Latham is making it look so easy. Short in length and on leg. Latham pulls it high behind square leg for a biggie.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off, Latham jams it out to backward point.
44.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a debut to remember for Singh! Pitched up, outside off. Latham leans and drives it beautifully through covers for four.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, turning away. Williamson looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW but that was going down.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle. Latham goes inside out to mid off for one.
43.4 overs (0 Run) This is way outside off. Latham sweeps but back onto his pads.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Williamson flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, swept behind square leg for a single.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Touch short and around off, this one holds. Williamson looks to pull but miscues it to long off for a single.
42.6 overs (1 Run) A single as this is guided down to third man.
42.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Angled into the pads, this is clipped down to fine leg for one.
42.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, shorter, Latham slashes but misses.
42.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sails over the fence! Not sure if he intended it to go there. On middle, Latham looks to flick, this goes off the top edge and over the fine leg fence.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Short but down the leg side. Latham looks to pull but misses. No ball signaled.
42.1 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, this is pulled but to mid-wicket.
41.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is swept through square leg for another single.
41.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
41.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.
41.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
41.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads. This is swept but once again to short fine leg.
41.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is swept towards short fine leg.
41.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
40.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, Kane works it past square leg and takes one.
40.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On the pads, Williamson clips it through square leg for two.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads. This is clipped through square leg for one.
40.2 overs (0 Run) On off, this is defended.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
Match Reports
- New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.2 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 307, are 284/3. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.