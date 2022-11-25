New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Iyer tries to heave but gets an inside edge to fine leg for a run.
44.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Iyer is clearly the aggressor now. Short in length and on middle. Iyer uncomfortably tries to pull but gets a top edge behind the keeper for four.
44.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Samson steers it to third man for one more.
44.3 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
44.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker, outside off, jammed out to third man for one.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
43.6 overs (2 Runs) Two byes! This is again slow, full and outside off. Iyer tries to reverse sweep but misses. The keeper fails to collect and two runs are taken.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter, slower and outside off. Iyer rocks back to cut but gets an outside edge, The ball falls short of backward point.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off, Samson knocks it through point for one.
43.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball, slanting on middle. Samson pulls it hard and to deep mid-wicket, in the gap for four.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, drops it short and outside off, hit to covers for one.
43.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shreyas Iyer changing gears now! Tossed up on middle. Iyer comes down the track, had to reach for it but does so with long levers and hammers it straight down for a six.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off, skids through. Samson looks to push but gets beaten on the outside edge.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball on middle, this is driven to long on for a single.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Tad short and on off, pulled to deep square leg for a single.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on leg. Iyer bunts it to mid-wicket for one.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, whipped to deep square leg for a single.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Follows Iyer on the leg side with a length ball, this is hit to mid on for one.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Iyer! A fine half-century from him. Had to stay for a long time as he was struggling early on. Now, needs a good finish. Short and outside off, cut to sweeper cover for a single.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Angles a full ball on middle. Iyer flicks it to square leg.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, it is punched to long off for a single.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Floated, outside off, turning away. Left alone.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Samson again defends it.
41.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended out.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, cut to deep point for one.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to the left of mid off for one.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, again uses the pace and hits it to backward point for one.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Full ball on middle. Blocked out.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side. Samson misses his clip.
40.3 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and on middle, Samson pulls it behind square leg for easy two.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Iyer eases it to long on for a single.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, Samson taps it to third man for a single.
Match Reports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.0 overs, India are 249/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.