New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Wide!
39.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the off side this time! This is full and outside off, Latham carves it away through point and the ball races away to the fence.
39.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! This is probably the over which turns the tide completely in the favor of the hosts! Another short one and on the body, this is pulled over short fine leg and into the fence.
39.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It is all going wrong for Thakur!15 from the first three balls he has bowled! This is short and on the body, it is pulled over short fine leg for a boundary.
39.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Latham is in a hurry to end the game here! This is short and on middle, it is pulled over mid-wicket for a boundary.
39.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too short! Down the leg side. Wided.
39.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! Not sure if short is the way to go against Latham! It is on the body, Latham pulls it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
38.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
38.5 overs (1 Run) A single now! On the pads, this is worked towards short fine leg for one.
38.4 overs (3 Runs) Three more! A full toss on the pads, this is worked through wide long on. Thakur runs to his left and keeps it down to three.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Goes full again and on the pads, Latham can't beat mid-wicket.
38.2 overs (0 Run) A low full toss on off, tails back in a little. Latham works it to mid-wicket.
38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a fortunate boundary! Latham won't care though! A corker of a yorker on middle. Latham tries to get his bat down, it goes off the inside edge and down to the fine leg fence.
37.6 overs (0 Run) A good comeback from Sundar after going for a boundary on the first ball. A good spell from him too. On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket. 100 needed in the last 12 overs.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Another one! On the pad, this is worked through square leg for one more. 100 needed now.
37.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Good sensible batting! On middle, this lands and turns away. Latham looks to work it on the leg side but it goes off the leading edge towards short third man for one.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to begin the over! Sundar under huge pressure now! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over the mid-wicket fielder and into the fence. This stand is running away with the game now.
36.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then! On middle, fuller, this is hit down to long on for one. A productive over for the Kiwis. 200 is also up for them!
36.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
36.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side this time. Wided.
36.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! The risk is taken and it comes off! A little too short from Arshdeep Singh and he pays for it! This is pulled well over the square leg fence for a biggie.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Kane Williamson works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
36.1 overs (0 Run) THree dots in a row now! On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
35.6 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side again, this is yet again pushed to cover.
35.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
35.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Well wide outside off. Wided.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
35.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for one. The 100-run stand is up. Still a long way to go.
35.1 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Tough chance but should have been taken! Dhawan is the culprit! On middle, this one turns back in. Williamson flicks it uppishly towards mid-wicket. Dhawan dives forward and gets two hands to it but spills it. How costly will this prove?
