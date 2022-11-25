New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
39.6 overs (2 Runs) Short again, slower and outside off. Iyer looks to pull but gets a top edge and it falls in wide open space at deep mid-wicket. Two runs. The stand moves to 50 between these two.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, clipped through mid-wicket for a one.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Iyer pulls it hard and flat to deep square leg for one.
39.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Connects this well nicely! Short ball again, outside off. Iyer sits back and pulls it high over long on for a biggie.
39.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Short in length and outside off. Iyer pulls it over mid-wicket and bags a boundary.
39.1 overs (1 Run) 200 up! Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Angling on the pads, flicked behind square leg for a single.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, blocked back to Milne.
38.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uses the pace again! Short of a length and angling down. Samson pulls it softly past the keeper and to the fine leg fence.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off. Samson looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle. Blocked out.
38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delicately! A length ball, outside off. Samson opens the face of the bat, uses the pace and places it to the third man fence.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, cut to third man for a single.
37.5 overs (1 Run) In the air and falls safely! This is full and outside off. Iyer shuffles across and looks to heave but slices and it balloons towards backward point. Finn Allen runs back but the ball was swirling and it was a difficult one to take it, difficult for Allen as well. A single.
37.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, nudged to mid-wicket.
37.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, just tailing around leg. Iyer steps across and looks to flick but misses and gets rapped on the pads. Tim Southee puts in a huge appeal but misses. That looked just going down.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off. Iyer pushes it to cover. He wants a single but is sent back.
37.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Samson opens the face of the bat and dabs it to third man for single.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Iyer mistimes his pull to mid on. 10 runs off it.
36.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, on a length. Iyer taps it to backward point.
36.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Short of a length and outside off. Iyer makes room, upper cuts it over third man for a six.
36.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off. Iyer blocks it out.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
36.1 overs (3 Runs) THREE RUNS! A length ball, outside off. Iyer slaps it to deep cover, to the longer side and the man from deep point runs across and cuts it off. A single saved.
35.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, drilled to long on for one.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, flighted, outside off. Samson drives it to covers for a single.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, on off. Samson blocks again.
35.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended on the front foot.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, kept out.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to covers for a single.
