New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
34.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He fails to do so and that releases the pressure that was building! On the pads, this is clipped over the mid-wicket fielder and into the fence. 120 needed in the last 15 overs then.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Yet another very good delivery! A yorker outside off, Latham looks to jam it out but misses. Can he end the over well now?
34.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads. Williamson looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Goes short again and on the body, Latham looks to pull but misses. It hits the body and rolls on the leg side for one. No signal by the umpire sso there might be an inside edge.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Quick! Shorter and on middle, Latham looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Dots will build pressure. India need more.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is worked towards mid on for one.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Tidy over then from Sundar! On the pads, this is clipped towards short fine leg for one.
33.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one. Fifty for Latham. Top knock. Came in under a pressure situation and has played brilliantly. Needs to go on.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket for one.
32.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but that is a top over for the Kiwis! 132 needed in 102. On middle, this is pushed to mid on.
32.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Latham is playing Umran really well! On the pads, this is clipped through mid-wicket for two.
32.4 overs (0 Run) A good comeback! A yorker outside off. Latham fails to jam it out.
32.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! This is short and asking to be hit! Latham helps it on its way and it sails over the fine leg fence. 10 from two balls and now the pressure is on Malik.
32.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A little bit of width on offer and Latham cashes in! This is slightly short and outside off. Latham waits and guides it past point for a boundary.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short, this hurries onto Latham, he mistimes it to mid-wicket.
31.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Flatter and on middle, Kane Williamson guides it to point.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Latham looks to reverse sweep again, this is fired on the pads. Latham misses, it hits the pad and goes towards short fine leg for one. Leg bye again.
31.4 overs (3 Runs) Off the outer half and three! Outside off, Kane Williamson steps out and looks to go over covers, it goes off the outer half towards third man for three.
31.3 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
31.2 overs (2 Runs) Two is the call and two is what they get! On the pads, this is clipped through square leg for a couple.
31.1 overs (1 Run) A LOUD APPEAL BUT TURNED DOWN! Dhawan signals for the review. It is for an LBW. The pitching could be an issue. NOT OUT! It has pitched outside leg and India lose a review! On the pads. Latham looks to sweep but misses. It hits the pad. A loud appeal but the umpire shakes his head. A leg bye in the end as it rolls towards square leg.
30.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets the boundary which releases the pressure! This is short and on middle, Williamson pulls it over mid-wicket and bags a boundary. The last ball spoils the over somewhat.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Bangs this short, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one! On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket for one.
30.3 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Williamson steps out, the length is shortened, he looks to guide it to point but is hit on the glove.
30.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed to mid on.
