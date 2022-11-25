New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
34.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged! On a length and around off. Samson looks to defend with an angled bat but gets an inside edge and goes past the leg pole for four runs.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Lovely! This is full and slanting around off. Samson tries to play with the angle to leg side but misses.
34.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Iyer dabs it to third man for a single.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle. Iyer fends it to the right of the bowler.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Short in length and on off. Defended out.
33.6 overs (1 Run) 5 singles then! Full and around off, flighted. Iyer skips down and mistimes his heave through mid-wicket for one.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is hit through covers.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for one.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Samson is off the mark, full and on off, pushed to long off for one.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Touch short and outside off. Iyer slaps it to deep cover for a single.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, punched to cover.
32.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Defended out. Two wickets, 8 runs off the over.
Sanju Samson is the new man in.
32.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! The crowd erupts again but this time it is the New Zealand fans who erupt. Beautifully from Lockie Ferguson. He drags his length back and serves it outside off. Suryakumar is on his toes as he looks to punch but finds the outside edge and it flies before sticking in the hands of Finn Allen at first slip. He doesn't make a mistake and India now find themselves in a difficult position.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off. Suryakumar shoulders arms.
32.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is SKY for you. When others fail to time, he brings all class with him. Pitched up, outside off. Suryakumar leans and drives it through covers to get off the mark with a boundary. The crowd erupts after a very long time.
Suryakumar Yadav comes in.
32.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Pant was not just able to time well. He was struggling. Short of a length and angling around off. Pant was cramped for the room as he tries to pull. He was a fraction late as well and gets an inside edge back into the stumps. New Zealand keep India on the back foot.
32.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full toss down the leg side and Pant just helps it on its way to fine leg for a boundary. A welcome one. Much needed to be said.
31.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Quicker, fuller and around off. Iyer clears his front leg and heaves it to deep mid-wicket, in the vacant area for two.
31.5 overs (2 Runs) Two runs! Shorter and outside off. Iyer cuts it to deep point where the fielder dives to his left and saves two.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Pant pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Defended out.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Iyer punches it to long off for a single.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, angling on middle, Iyer nudges it to mid-wicket.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is driven to sweeper cover for one more.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and outside off. Iyer pushes it to cover.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Iyer drives it to mid on.
30.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Was there an edge? Yes, there was! Short ball around off. Iyer bends his back and tries to ramp over but only gets a faint edge to the keeper. Tom Latham mistimes his leap, tries a one-hander but fails to hold on.
30.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked to fine leg for a single.
