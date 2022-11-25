New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Kane Williamson pushes it to long off for a single. These two motoring along nicely. The stand moves past 60. New Zealand need 157 runs now.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Too full and on off. Latham reverse sweep to point for a single.
29.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on middle. Latham pulls it to deep square leg. A bit fumble from Suryakumar Yadav allows batters for two runs.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, outside off, turning away. Williamson forces it to deep cover for a single.
29.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, swept to deep square leg for a single.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Williamson punches it through covers for a single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, outside off. Driven nicely but finds cover.
28.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Latham mistimes his punch to point.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, guided to backward point.
28.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Short of a length and outside off. Latham cuts but it goes off the outside edge and over the leaping first slip fielder for a boundary.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
28.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Captain finding his form back! Good knock so far! Fifty for him! Has held one end! Short and on middle. Williamson pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary.
27.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, punched to cover.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Latham again reverse hit but Chahal slows it down, it rolls toward the keeper.
27.4 overs (0 Run) This one spins back in, outside off. Latham comes forward to negotiate.
27.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! Too full and around off. Latham reverse hits it through backward point, in the gap for a boundary.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side. Latham lets it go.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball on middle, driven to long off for a single.
27.1 overs (0 Run) This one keeps a bit low, flat and on middle. Williamson blocks it.
26.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, length and it is flicked through square leg for one.
26.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, Latham punches it through covers for a single.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on middle. Latham bunts it to deep square leg for a single.
26.2 overs (0 Run) A length and on middle. Latham drills it to mid on.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off. Latham guides it to point.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off, eased to long on for a single.
25.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
25.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, nudged to square leg for one.
25.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Too slow from Sundar, outside off. Williamson uses his feet as he steps across and launches it over long on for a biggie.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Williamson tucks it to square leg.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Latham slaps it to deep point for a single.
