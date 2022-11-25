New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off. Iyer drops it to covers.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Angles a full ball on middle. Iyer tucks it to mid-wicket.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Good single! Full and on off. Pant drills it to mid off and takes a quick single.
29.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, eased to covers again.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Short in length and around off. Pant pulls it to mid-wicket.
29.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Pant punches it to cover. Not timed well.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Tad short and outside off. Iyer bends and tries to cut but misses. Just one off the over. New Zealand have done well to dominate the middle phase. Mostly after the wickets of both openers.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Too full and on middle. Iyer on drives it to mid on.
28.4 overs (0 Run) This is full and on off, Iyer drives it to cover.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle. Pant pulls and gets a top edge, it flies and falls in front of the running third man for a single. Played with soft hands.
28.2 overs (0 Run) A bouncer now from Milne, on off. It keeps rising. Pant lets it go.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Pant pulls it straight to mid-wicket.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to covers.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Touch short and on leg, pulled away to deep square leg for one.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on top of middle. Pant defends.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter side at 132 clicks, it bounces and takes the leading edge of Pant who closes the face of the bat too early. The ball falls back on the deck.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, skids on. Iyer prods to defend but gets an inside edge to square leg. One.
27.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, Iyer knocks it to cover.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, hit to third man for a single.
26.5 overs (2 Runs) On a length and outside off. Iyer splices his drive to deep backward point for a couple.
26.4 overs (0 Run) This is full and on off, pushed to mid off.
26.3 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for LBW but not given. The only question was whether it is too straight. Kane Williamson takes the review. No bat there. UMPIRE'S CALL it is on wickets hitting. Good call. This was on a length and on middle. Iyer goes back as he tries to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge and gets hit on the pads. That looked close but the bounce helped Iyer there.
26.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Pant cuts it to deep point for a single.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle. Blocked out.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, defended.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Pant is off the mark! He steps out and mistimes it towards mid on and gets to the other end. He is limping as he gets to the other end. Not sure why.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Shorter and on middle, Pant looks to pull but misses. It goes over middle pole.
25.3 overs (0 Run) That is good pace! Length and around off, this lands and moves away. Pant is beaten as he tries to defend.
25.2 overs (1 Run) A confident pull shot! On the body, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.
25.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! This is short and on middle, Iyer upper cuts it and it sails over the third man fence. Really good batting and this should make Iyer feel better.
