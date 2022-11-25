New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
23.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, punched to cover.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, turn and bounce. Williamson flicks on the up and well over mid-wicket for a single.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off. Latham slashes and misses.
22.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off and swings away. Latham looks to defend but misses.
22.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just like before! This time Latham cuts it fine to third man for a boundary. Second of the over.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bouncer on middle. Latham sits and a wide is given.
22.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off. Latham cuts it hard and to third man where Shardul Thakur lets it go sloppily for a boundary.
22.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Angling on the pads, clipped to mid-wicket.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Blocked out.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. Latham plays it late to first slip.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Tom keeps it out.
21.2 overs (2 Runs) This one holds on the deck and spins away. Latham looks to flick but gets an outside edge past first slip and to third man for a couple. Good stop by Chahal.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Williamson punches it through covers for a single.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle. Latham blocks it to mid-wicket.
20.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bit of room on the leg side, fuller ball and Latham sweeps it fine to the fine leg fence.
20.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, outside off. Latham looks to punch but this spins in and goes off the inside edge to the pads.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off, Williamson chips it to the left of Chahal who spreads his hand but was just too wide. A single.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, a googly. Williamson defends.
