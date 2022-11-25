New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Not sure why there is no slip for a new batter! Shorter and outside off, Pant looks to push at it, this flies off the outside edge and it goes down to the third man fence.
24.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Two in two overs for the Kiwis and they are back in the game! This is an area Dhawan where Dhawan scores a lot of runs but also gets out. Southee strikes and the two bowlers who were got back by Williamson for breakthroughs, have provided it. This is full and outside off. Dhawan opens the face of the bat and looks to carve it past point but Allen there takes a sharp catch. Both the set batters back in the hut now.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, this is guided to point.
24.1 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Iyer guides it to point. It is a wicket maiden.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Can this be a wiket maiden? Outside off, Iyer mistimes it towards cover.
23.4 overs (0 Run) That is brave from Iyer! He just came in, looks to make room, Ferguson bowls it on a length and on middle. Iyer slashes but misses. It goes just over the stumps.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, defended.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Goes full and on the pads, Iyer works it to square leg.
23.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a decent catch by Devon Conway and Lockie Ferguson strikes on his return! A welcome wicket for the Kiwis as these two were scoring freely. Gill will be disappointed, it is not the best of balls. It is on the pads. Gill flicks it uppishly towards square leg. Conway runs to his right and takes it nicely. A good innings by Gill but he would have wanted more. Can the Kiwis build on this now?
22.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft! This is outstanding from Dhawan! He is in his elements! Shorter and just around off, Dhawan waits, opens the face and guides it fine on the off side. Another boundary.
22.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered away! Short and on middle, Dhawan rocks back and hammers it through mid-wicket. This one races away to the fence.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Gill! His impressive form in this format continues! Gets there by pushing this ball towards mid off for one.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Dhawan works it towards deep square leg for one.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Gill works it to mid on and takes one.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Gill pushes it to covers.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Dhawan pushes it to covers. Another huge over for India.
21.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs are flowing now! Dhawan walks across, this is fired full and on middle, Dhawan plays the paddle sweep past the short fine leg fielder and into the fine leg fence.
21.4 overs (1 Run) A little too short and outside off, Gill cuts it through point for one.
21.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Gill joins the act! He steps out, gets to the pitch of it and tonks it over the long off fence for a biggie.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, this is guided to point.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is hit through square leg for one.
20.6 overs (1 Run) 11 from the over! A single to end! Fuller and outside off, Dhawan hits it through coves for one.
20.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Milne is leaking runs here! He goes short and on middle, Dhawan plays the upper cut, he plays it over the keeper and down to the fine leg fence.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Outstanding fieldng! Shorter and around off, Dhawan guides it towards point. The fielder dives to his right and stops it.
20.3 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, outside off, Dhawan chops it to point.
20.2 overs (2 Runs) Excellent from Daryl Mitchell! This is shorter and outside off, it is guided past point. Mitchell runs to his left, dives and saves two for his side.
20.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Dhawan is going after Milne here! This is full and on middle, Dhawan lifts it over the mid on fielder and it races away to the fence. Fifty for Dhawan. Back for India and he makes it count again. A big score is on the offer here for him.
Match Reports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.1 overs, India are 134/2. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.