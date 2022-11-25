New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) Six!
16.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, defended.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Probably going down leg! On the pads, this one skids through. Daryl Mitchell looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked to the left of mid-wicket for one.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Goes short on the last ball, it is outside off, Daryl Mitchell leaves it alone.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Daryl Mitchell defends it.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Angled into the pads, Mitchell works it through square leg for two.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Daryl Mitchell defends it back to the bowler.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Mitchell is off the mark! Angled into the pads, this is clipped through mid-wicket for two.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Umran Malik has his first ODI wicket and he is pleased. Timely wicket too as this stand was getting a move on. This is full and outside off, there to be hit. Conway goes after it but it goes off the outside edge and it is taken by Pant. That ball was not there to drive but Conway still went for it. India remain on top now. 239 more needed in 209.
Match Reports
- New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 17.0 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 307, are 79/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.