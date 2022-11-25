New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.5 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and on the pads, Gill looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Gill guides it to point.
19.2 overs (0 Run) On off, this is kept out.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Excellent fielding! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket. Just the one as the fielder gets across to his right quickly.
18.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Fuller and on middle, this is worked to mid on.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Good running! On off, this is pushed to mid off for one.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! This is not good bowling, this is bowling to Dhawan's strength! This is short and outside off, Dhawan cuts it over point and it goes to the fence. Second boundary in the over.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, defended.
18.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Dhawan looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad, Latham dives to his right and stops it. A scoring opportunity goes abegging.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs flowing now! Shorter and outside off, Dhawan cuts, it flies off the top edge and wide of the third man fielder for a boundary.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off, Gill cuts it past point and takes two.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent fielding! On middle, Gill drags it against the turn wide of long on. THe fielder runs to his right, dives and keeps it down to two.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on middle, Dhawan pulls towards deep square leg for one.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, it lands on off and turns back in. Dhawan works it to squar leg.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Gill pushes it down to long off for one.
17.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pulled but to mid-wicket.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Dhawan will probably feel he missed out there! A good start by Milne! Dhawan steps out and makes it into a full toss, he hits it hard but to mid off.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle, Dhawan gets right behind the line and defends.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Gill works it towards fine leg and takes one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Just short! That held in the surface! On middle, Gill looks to push at it, it goes uppishly but short of the fielder at mid on.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Goes full again and on middle, Gill works it to mid-wicket.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Dhawan plays it through covers for one.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Ends the over well! Flatter and on off, Gill guides it to point.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to the left of the bowler who dives and stops it. Saves a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Sees Dhawan come down the track and shortens the length. This is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
15.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Dhawan moves across and Santner slows it up, it is a low full toss, Dhawan sweeps it towards short fine leg.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Gill pushes it through covers for one.
