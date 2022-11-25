New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end an 11-run over! On the pads, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
14.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Williamson hits it down to long on for one.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row for Williamson! 9 from the first three balls of this over and will this be the momentum shifting over? This is short again and on middle, it is pulled over mid-wicket for a boundary.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a poor delivery and that will release a little bit of pressure! Shorter and on off, this is pulled over mid-wicket for a welcome boundary.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Slows it up and bowls it outside off, Williamson looks to push it on the off side but it goes off the inner half to mid-wicket.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Again the reverse sweep, this time a single as the fielder at backward point does not stop it cleanly.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Plays the reverse sweep but straight to the man at point.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is cut towards point for one.
12.6 overs (3 Runs) Nicely timed! Length and on off, Williamson strokes it on the up through mid off. The fielder hares after it, pushes it back and keeps it down to three.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Tip and run! Another short one and on off, Conway plays it towards point and takes one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, defended.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Another one outside off, not played at.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, left alone.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Goes full and on the pads, Williamson works it down to fine leg for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, defended.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Lands safe! On middle, Williamson looks to flick, it goes off the top edge over short mid-wicket for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Williamson pushes it through covers for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Plays the paddle scoop, towards short fine leg for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a tidy first from Malik! Angled into the pads, this is worked towards fine leg for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Leadig edge but one! On middle, this lands and moves away. Williamson looks to work it on the leg side but this goes off the leading edge towards third man for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! Fuller and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps again, Kane pushes it to covers.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Angled into middle, Williamson works it to mid-wicket.
