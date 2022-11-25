New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracked away! This is short and wide outside off, Dhawan just opens the face of the bat and guides it past point. No chance for the fielder in the deep.
14.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Just past the leg pole! Dhawan moves across again, Ferguson goes full and looks to hit the leg pole but misses. Wided.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Really good cricket all-around! Dhawan moves right across, Ferguson goes full and on off, this is worked through square leg. The fielder gets across to his left quickly, slides and stops it. The batters go for two, Dhawan has to hurry and he does make it in the end.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Gill pushes it to mid on and gets to the other end.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Bangs it short and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for two.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Gill guides it to point.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a tidy first over from Mitchell Santner! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Steps out and now pushes it down to long on for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Dhawan tucks it on the leg side, Gill wants one but is sent back.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Works it with the angle through mid-wicket and takes one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly slower and on the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish, some extra bounce, Gill works it to mid-wicket.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Good from Ferguson! Dhawan makes room again and he is followed! Dhawan looks to guide it down to third man but the ball hits the splice and rolls on the off side.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Slashes and misses! Shorter and outside off, Dhawan makes room and looks to cut but misses.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Gill guides it down to third man for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Gill strokes it but to covers.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent timing and very good placement too! Shorter and around off, Gill just used the pace of the ball and guides it past point. This one races away to the fence. Fifty up for India.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Gill plays it back to the bowler.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On off, this lands and moves away. Dhawan is beaten as he tries to push at it.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Gill works it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Two! Shorter and outside off, this is guided past point for two.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Gill pushes it to covers.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Lands safe! Dhawan steps out. This is full and around leg. Dhawan looks to go over mid off but does not time it that well. Hits it well enough to clear the fielder. One taken.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Sees Dhawan come down the track and bowls it short, Dhawan defends.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Good pace again from Ferguson! Hurries the batter as he bowls this short and on off, Gill guides it to point. Testing stuff from Lockie Ferguson!
10.5 overs (0 Run) Well timed but does not find the gap! Fuller and on off, Gill pushes it to covers.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on the body, Dhawan works it down to fine leg and gets to the other end.
10.3 overs (0 Run) That is quick! Good steam from Lockie Ferguson! Back of a length and around off, this one whizzes through. Dhawan is beaten as he tries to defend.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Dhawan looks to cut but misses.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
