New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 11 runs off the over! Shorter side and on middle. Allen looks to pull but gets atop edge, behind the keeper and it flies all the way for a biggie.
4.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Kept out.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended out.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Conway dabs it to third man for a single.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the gap! lovely drive! New Zealand off to a good start! India searching for the swing are giving away freebies. Outside off. Conway drives it through covers and it races into the fence.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Conway inside edges his drive back on the pads.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Kept out.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Conway taps it to third man for a single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on top of off. Allen drops it to backward point for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, length. Left alone.
3.2 overs (0 Run) So close! On a length, this one starts around off and then moves away. Allen played it inside the line and gets beaten on the outside edge.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Angling on the pads, Allen clips it past the diving mid-wicket fielder for a couple of runs.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whipped away! Too full, too straight and Conway latches over it as he hits it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone by Conway
2.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle. Allen laps it not off the middle and it goes to short fine leg for a single.
2.4 overs (5 Runs) FOUR! Straight down the ground! Overpitched, outside off. Allen drives it crisply past mid off for a boundary. A no ball is called as Arshdeep Singh stepped over. Free-hit coming up.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, swinging in. Allen covers his stumps and lets it go.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side. Allen tickles but not far away from the keeper.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Conway drops it to point for a quick single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off this time on a length. Allen shoulders arms.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, swinging away. Allen stays back to defend.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Around off again. Allen makes a solid block.
1.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off, bit of shape. Allen defends it out.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary off the chase! Tad short, outside off. Allen gets tall and punches it through point for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a full ball, angling down. Allen pushes it to mid-wicket.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Shardul Thakur.
0.6 over (0 Run) On a length and around off, Conway looks to defend but the ball swings late and beats him on the outside edge. Well bowled.
0.5 over (0 Run) Drifting onto the pads. Conway flicks it to mid-wicket.
0.4 over (0 Run) Swing for Singh! Length ball, outside off, shaping away. Conway has a poke but misses.
0.3 over (3 Runs) New Zealand are off the mark! This is full and outside off. Allen drives it past point. The ball slows down and Iyer keeps it down to three.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length and outside off, not much swing. Allen shoulders arms to it.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a length ball, outside off. Allen leaves it alone.
