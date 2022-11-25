New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
India (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik (On his Debut), Arshdeep Singh (On his Debut), Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.
Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of India says he has been at New Zelaand a few times and enjoyed it here. Adds he would have bowled first as he feels the wicke is sticky. Shares this team has played together and hopes to do their best. Reckons he is grateful for the support they get everywhere. Informs about the team.
Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand says it is a good deck and will bowl first. Adds they have to make subtle adjustments from the past match and look forward to the new challenge. Shares the outfield is very good. Informs his team in the end.
TOSS - New Zealand have won the toss and will BOWL first!
PITCH REPORT - There is a good covering of grass. It might dry up as the game progresses. There will be a swing on offer and the team will love to chase here.
The rain has played a big part earlier on this tour. The conditions are overcasts but we expect the rain to stay away for most time and expect the game to go on smoothly.
India have rested few key players and are giving young players an opportunity with Dhawan to lead them. New Zealand on the other hand are starting the preparation for the next big event here itself as they are coming with a strong squad. On paper, the Kiwis do fancy but these young Indians will be keen to grab a place for the longer road. Stay tuned for more updates.
After an action packed 20-overs cricket for the past few months, the focus now shift to the next World Cup, to the next assignment and that is ODI cricket. Hello everyone to the first game between India and New Zealand.
...Match Day...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.0 overs, India are 0/0. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.