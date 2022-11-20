India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: India Asked To Bat; Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj Named In Playing XI
IND vs NZ LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the 2nd T20I
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Score Updates: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj have been named in the playing XI while Umran Malik and Shubman Gill have not found a place. The first match of the series was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to rain in Wellington and both teams would hope for some cricket action. Hardik Pandya is leading Team India in the T20Is, and it needs to be seen whether the likes of Sanju Samson and Umran Malik get a game. Both New Zealand and India had suffered losses in their respective semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 2nd T20I Match between India and New Zealand straight from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
- 11:46 (IST)New Zealand vs India: Will Rishabh Pant open for India?As Shubman Gill has not been included in the Playing XI, it will be interesting to see that who will be opening with Ishan Kishan. Team India might go with Rishabh Pant as their opener.
- 11:41 (IST)New Zealand vs India: India's Playing XIIndia (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya(c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
- 11:40 (IST)New Zealand vs India: New Zealand's Playing XINew Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson
- 11:39 (IST)New Zealand vs India: Here's what Hardik Pandya said at the tossTo get a game, a proper 20-over game, is exciting. We still need to assess the conditions and see how the wicket is behaving. I don't think in international cricket, if you come, I don't think pace or bounce makes a difference now. It's challenging. But you have the skillset to cope up with it in international cricket.
- 11:38 (IST)New Zealand vs India: Siraj and Chahal to play. No Umran MalikSpinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Siraj have found themselves places in the Playing XI for the 1st T20I while Umran Malik has not been included for today's game.
- 11:37 (IST)New Zealand vs India: Here's what New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said at the tossLittle bit of both - It's been under covers for a large part, and also potentially some weather around (his decision to bowl). Adam Milne comes in. Great opportunity for him. Other than that we're unchanged from the last one
- 11:34 (IST)New Zealand vs India: TossNew Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field against India in the 1st T20I match, at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday.
- 11:33 (IST)New Zealand vs India: All eyes on Arshdeep SinghIndia pacer Arshdeep Singh showcased his fiery form in the T20 World Cup 2022. Arshdeep will look forward to give another brilliant performance in the T20Is against New Zealand.
- 11:19 (IST)New Zealand vs India: Here's how Indian players are warming up before the match
#TeamIndia members warming up ahead of the 2nd T20I against New Zealand.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/sy9BW6hKY8— BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2022
- 11:13 (IST)New Zealand vs India: Hardik Pandya eyeing a winAfter the debacle in the T20 World Cup 2022, Hardik Pandya will aim to provide a winning start to Team India in the T20Is against New Zealand.
- 11:03 (IST)New Zealand vs India: Rain stops in Mount MaunganuiGood news coming from Mount Maunganui that rain has stopped and the toss is slated to take place at 11:30 AM.
- 11:00 (IST)New Zealand vs India: Here's what Dinesh Karthik said about Rishabh Pant"I think it will be very interesting to see where they bat Rishabh Pant. Big question for Team India is how they will be using Rishabh Pant and I think we will be seeing him at the top of the order and trying to give him enough balls to showcase his skills. He is second to none when it comes to stroke play and has baffled a lot of international bowlers of high pedigree. We need to embrace the fact that there will be a few failures from him, but when he gets going, he is a terrific player to watch" - Dinesh Karthik told Cricbuzz.
- 10:54 (IST)New Zealand vs India: All eyes on Shubman GillYoung batter Shubman Gill had to miss on a great opportunity of making his T20I debut on Friday as the first match got washed out. Gill will be eyeing his T20I cap in today's clash.
- 10:45 (IST)New Zealand vs India: Will Umran Malik Get A Chance?Here is what we think could be India's playing XI for the game vs New Zealand. Read here.
- 10:43 (IST)New Zealand vs India: Weather forecastThe 1st T20I between New Zealand and India got abandoned due to the rain. Here's what the weather would be like. Read here.
- 10:39 (IST)
Hello from Bay Oval for the 2⃣nd #NZvIND T20I!#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GxphUhF7tO— BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2022
- 10:36 (IST)New Zealand vs India: Raining in Mount MaunganuiAfter the 1st T20I got abandoned due to rain Wellington, Mount Maunganui has also been facing incessant rainfall. The toss for the 2nd T20I might get delayed a bit.
- 10:30 (IST)New Zealand vs India: Hello and WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and India, at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.